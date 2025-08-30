Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Bosque House / FGMF

Bosque House / FGMF - Image 2 of 36Bosque House / FGMF - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, ColumnBosque House / FGMF - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Table, ChairBosque House / FGMF - Image 5 of 36

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Porto Feliz, Brazil
  • Architects: FGMF
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  14300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Fran Parente
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hyline, Ager Marcenaria, Artecor, Assistec, Belas Artes, Carvalho e Carvalho, De Mármore, Deca, Dimlux, Dix, Durafloor, Fenix, Kimini, LIS , Laminan, Lumini, Luxion, Monteiro, Oficina da marcenaria, Ornare, +10
  • Lead Architects: Fernando Forte, Lourenço Gimenes, Rodrigo Marcondes Ferraz
  • Category: Houses
  • Creative Direction: Gabriel Mota
  • Project Management: Desyree Niedo, Gabriel Mota, Guilherme Prado, Juliana Cadó, Luciana Bacin
  • Coordination: João Baptistella, Larissa Sartori, Letícia Gonzalez, Priscylla Hayashi
  • Collaborators: Amanda Domingues, Bárbara Dolabella, Bruno Suman, Caio Armbrust, Carolina Hirata, Diogo Mondini, Eduardo Saran, Eduardo Piovesan, Fabiana Kalaigian, Flávia Prado, Guilherme Canadeu, Gustavo Hohmann, Iacy Gottschalk, José Carlos Navarro, Julia Jobim, Julio de Luca, Karina Nakaura, Lucas Lima, Mariana Leme, Otávio Araújo Costa, Raquel Gregorio, Victor Lucena
  • Interns: Ana Paula Sapia, Aryane Diaz, Flávia Moura, Giovanna Custódio, Guilherme Pulvirenti, Henrique Dias, José Beltrami, Matheus Soares, Michelle Vasques, Rafael Mourão, Vinícius Romano
  • City: Porto Feliz
  • Country: Brazil
Bosque House / FGMF - Image 12 of 36
© Fran Parente

Text description provided by the architects. Adult and sculptural trees fill the central portion of this 14,000 m² plot of land in the Fazenda Boa Vista condominium, in the countryside of São Paulo. The drop, which at first glance is delicate, assumes important proportions when we consider the entire extension of the territory.

Project gallery

Cite: "Bosque House / FGMF" [Casa Bosque / FGMF] 30 Aug 2025. ArchDaily.

