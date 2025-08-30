Bosque House / FGMF

-
Architects: FGMF
- Area: 14300 m²
- Year: 2022
-
Photographs:Fran Parente
-
-
Lead Architects: Fernando Forte, Lourenço Gimenes, Rodrigo Marcondes Ferraz
- Category: Houses
- Creative Direction: Gabriel Mota
- Project Management: Desyree Niedo, Gabriel Mota, Guilherme Prado, Juliana Cadó, Luciana Bacin
- Coordination: João Baptistella, Larissa Sartori, Letícia Gonzalez, Priscylla Hayashi
- Collaborators: Amanda Domingues, Bárbara Dolabella, Bruno Suman, Caio Armbrust, Carolina Hirata, Diogo Mondini, Eduardo Saran, Eduardo Piovesan, Fabiana Kalaigian, Flávia Prado, Guilherme Canadeu, Gustavo Hohmann, Iacy Gottschalk, José Carlos Navarro, Julia Jobim, Julio de Luca, Karina Nakaura, Lucas Lima, Mariana Leme, Otávio Araújo Costa, Raquel Gregorio, Victor Lucena
- Interns: Ana Paula Sapia, Aryane Diaz, Flávia Moura, Giovanna Custódio, Guilherme Pulvirenti, Henrique Dias, José Beltrami, Matheus Soares, Michelle Vasques, Rafael Mourão, Vinícius Romano
- City: Porto Feliz
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Adult and sculptural trees fill the central portion of this 14,000 m² plot of land in the Fazenda Boa Vista condominium, in the countryside of São Paulo. The drop, which at first glance is delicate, assumes important proportions when we consider the entire extension of the territory.