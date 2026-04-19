Jiuyao Kindergarten / ZHUBO Design

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Kindergarten • Shenzhen, China Architects: ZHUBO DESIGN

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2400 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: ACF

Lead Architects: Feng Guochuan

Category: Kindergarten

Design Team: Gong Xiaowen, Yin Yipeng, Wang Zhongshu, Xie Yao, Zeng Zhiwei, Li Mengyao, Wei Ningxin, Kang Jianzhang, Zhou Cairen, Hu Yueming, Huang Xiaoying, Li Bin, He Baohua, Bao Chun, Zeng Yiheng, Wu Tangchong

Engineering: Zhubo Design Co., Ltd

Landscape: Bian Selong Design

Clients: Shenzhen Futong Xinguang Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.

City: Shenzhen

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. The project is located at the corner of a super high-rise project site on the south side of the golf course in Futian District, Shenzhen. The site available for construction is very limited, and there is not much extra space after accommodating the basic functions. Although the kindergarten is small in size, we still hope to create a simple and interesting space for the children.We believe that a kindergarten should be a "small world, small universe" for children, rather than a "prison" for keeping them. But how can we fit a "small universe" into such a small kindergarten?