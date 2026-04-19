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Jiuyao Kindergarten / ZHUBO Design

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Jiuyao Kindergarten / ZHUBO Design - Exterior Photography Jiuyao Kindergarten / ZHUBO Design - Exterior Photography, Facade, Glass Jiuyao Kindergarten / ZHUBO Design - Image 4 of 22 Jiuyao Kindergarten / ZHUBO Design - Image 5 of 22 Jiuyao Kindergarten / ZHUBO Design - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Kindergarten
Shenzhen, China
  • Architects: ZHUBO DESIGN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:ACF
  • Lead Architects: Feng Guochuan
  • Category: Kindergarten
  • Design Team: Gong Xiaowen, Yin Yipeng, Wang Zhongshu, Xie Yao, Zeng Zhiwei, Li Mengyao, Wei Ningxin, Kang Jianzhang, Zhou Cairen, Hu Yueming, Huang Xiaoying, Li Bin, He Baohua, Bao Chun, Zeng Yiheng, Wu Tangchong
  • Engineering: Zhubo Design Co., Ltd
  • Landscape: Bian Selong Design
  • Clients: Shenzhen Futong Xinguang Real Estate Development Co., Ltd.
  • City: Shenzhen
  • Country: China
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Jiuyao Kindergarten / ZHUBO Design - Exterior Photography, Facade, Glass
© ACF

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located at the corner of a super high-rise project site on the south side of the golf course in Futian District, Shenzhen. The site available for construction is very limited, and there is not much extra space after accommodating the basic functions. Although the kindergarten is small in size, we still hope to create a simple and interesting space for the children.We believe that a kindergarten should be a "small world, small universe" for children, rather than a "prison" for keeping them. But how can we fit a "small universe" into such a small kindergarten?

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Cite: " Jiuyao Kindergarten / ZHUBO Design" 19 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033119/jiuyao-kindergarten-zhubo-design> ISSN 0719-8884

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