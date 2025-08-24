House in Vila do Açude / Entremeios Arquitetura

+ 28

Houses • Conceição DO Ibitipoca, Brazil Architects: Entremeios Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 160 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Lead Architect: Pedro Barroso

Category: Houses

City: Conceição DO Ibitipoca

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The design of Casa da Vila do Açude is based on the simplicity and warmth of Minas Gerais homes, aiming for a cozy home with generous living spaces and capitalizing on the strong presence of nature as a compositional element. The house is organized in simple formal gestures, based on two rectilinear volumes that intersect and slightly overlap, connected by an internal staircase. With a steep slope and significant presence of native vegetation in the initial portion of the lot, the project is implemented in the rear portion of the lot, on the flattest part of the topography, where it takes advantage of the view of the charming village of Conceição de Ibitipoca.