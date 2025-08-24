Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
House in Vila do Açude / Entremeios Arquitetura

House in Vila do Açude / Entremeios Arquitetura

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Conceição DO Ibitipoca, Brazil
  Architects: Entremeios Arquitetura
  Area: 160
  Year: 2022
  Lead Architect: Pedro Barroso
  • Category: Houses
  • City: Conceição DO Ibitipoca
  • Country: Brazil
House in Vila do Açude / Entremeios Arquitetura
© André Miguel Coronha, Maria Toscano

Text description provided by the architects. The design of Casa da Vila do Açude is based on the simplicity and warmth of Minas Gerais homes, aiming for a cozy home with generous living spaces and capitalizing on the strong presence of nature as a compositional element. The house is organized in simple formal gestures, based on two rectilinear volumes that intersect and slightly overlap, connected by an internal staircase. With a steep slope and significant presence of native vegetation in the initial portion of the lot, the project is implemented in the rear portion of the lot, on the flattest part of the topography, where it takes advantage of the view of the charming village of Conceição de Ibitipoca.

About this office
Entremeios Arquitetura
Concrete, Brick

Projects, Built Projects, Selected Projects, Residential Architecture, Houses, Brazil

