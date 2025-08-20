Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. United Arab Emirates
  5. Al Fanar School / EMKAAN

Al Fanar School / EMKAAN

Save

Al Fanar School / EMKAAN - Interior Photography, Dining room, Lighting, Arch, ChairAl Fanar School / EMKAAN - Image 3 of 33Al Fanar School / EMKAAN - Image 4 of 33Al Fanar School / EMKAAN - Image 5 of 33Al Fanar School / EMKAAN - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Kindergarten
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  • Architects: EMKAAN
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  30573 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rami Mansour
  • Lead Architects: Muhammad Obaid
  • Category: Kindergarten
  • Design Team: Muhammad Obaid
  • Lead Team: Micheal Membrebe
  • Technical Team: Moayed Naser, Ali Adel, Christopher Ramirez
  • Landscape Architecture: Natura Tribe
  • City: Dubai
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Al Fanar School / EMKAAN - Image 5 of 33
© Rami Mansour

Text description provided by the architects. Al Fanar School stands as a testament to resilience, adaptability, and the celebration of diversity in Dubai's multicultural landscape. Designed by Emkaan, this extraordinary educational facility draws inspiration from the koi fish—a symbol of perseverance and growth in Japanese culture—and the warmth of a mother's womb. The master plan, viewed from above, gracefully unfolds like a spiral, echoing both the koi carp's path and the nurturing embrace of life's beginnings.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
EMKAAN
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenUnited Arab Emirates
Cite: "Al Fanar School / EMKAAN" 20 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033085/al-fanar-school-emkaan> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Top #Tags