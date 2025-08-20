Al Fanar School / EMKAAN

•
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
-
Architects: EMKAAN
- Area: 30573 ft²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Rami Mansour
-
Lead Architects: Muhammad Obaid
- Category: Kindergarten
- Design Team: Muhammad Obaid
- Lead Team: Micheal Membrebe
- Technical Team: Moayed Naser, Ali Adel, Christopher Ramirez
- Landscape Architecture: Natura Tribe
- City: Dubai
- Country: United Arab Emirates
Text description provided by the architects. Al Fanar School stands as a testament to resilience, adaptability, and the celebration of diversity in Dubai's multicultural landscape. Designed by Emkaan, this extraordinary educational facility draws inspiration from the koi fish—a symbol of perseverance and growth in Japanese culture—and the warmth of a mother's womb. The master plan, viewed from above, gracefully unfolds like a spiral, echoing both the koi carp's path and the nurturing embrace of life's beginnings.