Al Fanar School / EMKAAN

+ 28

Category: Kindergarten

Design Team: Muhammad Obaid

Lead Team: Micheal Membrebe

Technical Team: Moayed Naser, Ali Adel, Christopher Ramirez

Landscape Architecture: Natura Tribe

City: Dubai

Country: United Arab Emirates

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Al Fanar School stands as a testament to resilience, adaptability, and the celebration of diversity in Dubai's multicultural landscape. Designed by Emkaan, this extraordinary educational facility draws inspiration from the koi fish—a symbol of perseverance and growth in Japanese culture—and the warmth of a mother's womb. The master plan, viewed from above, gracefully unfolds like a spiral, echoing both the koi carp's path and the nurturing embrace of life's beginnings.