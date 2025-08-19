Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Kids Land Miyabino / TSC Architects

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Kindergarten
Tokai, Japan
  • Architects: TSC Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  288
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:ToLoLo studio
  • Lead Architects: Yoshiaki Tanaka
Kids Land Miyabino / TSC Architects - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Balcony
© ToLoLo studio

Text description provided by the architects. Kids Land Miyabino is a company-led childcare facility operated by a medical corporation. In addition to daily early childhood education, it offers specialized services such as sick child care in collaboration with nearby clinics. Prioritizing physical activity, empathy, and creativity, the design encourages children to play freely and engage naturally with others.

TSC Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenJapan
