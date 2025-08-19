Kids Land Miyabino / TSC Architects

•
Tokai, Japan
-
Architects: TSC Architects
- Area: 288 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:ToLoLo studio
-
Lead Architects: Yoshiaki Tanaka
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Kindergarten
- City: Tokai
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. Kids Land Miyabino is a company-led childcare facility operated by a medical corporation. In addition to daily early childhood education, it offers specialized services such as sick child care in collaboration with nearby clinics. Prioritizing physical activity, empathy, and creativity, the design encourages children to play freely and engage naturally with others.