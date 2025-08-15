Swan Hill Specialist School / WHDA

+ 24

Swan Hill, Australia Architects: WHDA

Area: 1817 m²

Year: 2025

Photographs: Victor Vieux

Lead Architects: Redmond Hamlett, Douglas Wan

Category: Schools

Technical Team: Daniel Out, Mona Ho

General Constructing: AWN Nicholsons

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: GUTHRIE McGOLDRICK ENGINEERS

Engineering & Consulting > Services: BRT Consulting

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Octave Acoustics

Project Management: Accuraco

City: Swan Hill

Country: Australia

Text description provided by the architects. Swan Hill Specialist School is an educational hub on the lands of the Wamba Wamba, Latji Latji, Tatti Tatti, Wadi Wadi and Barapa Barapa peoples in the Murray region of Victoria. During the planning stages of the project, the foremost priority of the school administration was expanding the project of 'inclusion' and focusing on 'ability' rather than disability. Tying in with student achievements in sports and hospitality, the school is regularly the host of local community events, with the student-run cafe/kitchen a staple of the community schedule. Thus, one of the primary ambitions of the masterplan was to re-establish the school as a social landmark within the Swan Hill community.