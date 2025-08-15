Swan Hill Specialist School / WHDA

-
Architects: WHDA
- Area: 1817 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Victor Vieux
-
Lead Architects: Redmond Hamlett, Douglas Wan
- Category: Schools
- Technical Team: Daniel Out, Mona Ho
- General Constructing: AWN Nicholsons
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: GUTHRIE McGOLDRICK ENGINEERS
- Engineering & Consulting > Services: BRT Consulting
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Octave Acoustics
- Project Management: Accuraco
- City: Swan Hill
- Country: Australia
Text description provided by the architects. Swan Hill Specialist School is an educational hub on the lands of the Wamba Wamba, Latji Latji, Tatti Tatti, Wadi Wadi and Barapa Barapa peoples in the Murray region of Victoria. During the planning stages of the project, the foremost priority of the school administration was expanding the project of 'inclusion' and focusing on 'ability' rather than disability. Tying in with student achievements in sports and hospitality, the school is regularly the host of local community events, with the student-run cafe/kitchen a staple of the community schedule. Thus, one of the primary ambitions of the masterplan was to re-establish the school as a social landmark within the Swan Hill community.