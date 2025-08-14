Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Phum Sambo Café & Eatery / Khoan + Partners

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop, Renovation
Phnom Penh, Cambodia
  • Architects: Khoan + Partners
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  680
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Serey Soursdey
  • Lead Architects: Pengly Khoan
Phum Sambo Café & Eatery / Khoan + Partners - Exterior Photography, Garden, Courtyard
© Serey Soursdey

Renovation with Reverence: Giving Life to Structure – When we first encountered the building, it was an unfinished concrete frame, purely utilitarian, with strong geometry and great potential, but cold and disconnected from its surroundings. This project represents a thoughtful renovation of an existing unfinished concrete structure, a bold but raw framework that once stood as a purely functional form. Rather than demolish or obscure what was already there, the architectural approach was rooted in respect: a design process centered on adaptation, enhancement, and restraint. The result is a carefully orchestrated transformation that brings the original structure into a new life, one that is deeply connected to nature, climate, and human comfort.

Khoan + Partners
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopRefurbishmentRenovationCambodia
Cite: "Phum Sambo Café & Eatery / Khoan + Partners" 14 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033048/phum-sambo-cafe-and-eatery-khoan-plus-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

