Phum Sambo Café & Eatery / Khoan + Partners

Category: Coffee Shop, Renovation

Design Team: Huon Uyseng, Hok Rachana

City: Phnom Penh

Country: Cambodia

Renovation with Reverence: Giving Life to Structure – When we first encountered the building, it was an unfinished concrete frame, purely utilitarian, with strong geometry and great potential, but cold and disconnected from its surroundings. This project represents a thoughtful renovation of an existing unfinished concrete structure, a bold but raw framework that once stood as a purely functional form. Rather than demolish or obscure what was already there, the architectural approach was rooted in respect: a design process centered on adaptation, enhancement, and restraint. The result is a carefully orchestrated transformation that brings the original structure into a new life, one that is deeply connected to nature, climate, and human comfort.