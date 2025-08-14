Phum Sambo Café & Eatery / Khoan + Partners

-
Architects: Khoan + Partners
- Area: 680 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Serey Soursdey
-
Lead Architects: Pengly Khoan
- Category: Coffee Shop, Renovation
- Design Team: Huon Uyseng, Hok Rachana
- City: Phnom Penh
- Country: Cambodia
Renovation with Reverence: Giving Life to Structure – When we first encountered the building, it was an unfinished concrete frame, purely utilitarian, with strong geometry and great potential, but cold and disconnected from its surroundings. This project represents a thoughtful renovation of an existing unfinished concrete structure, a bold but raw framework that once stood as a purely functional form. Rather than demolish or obscure what was already there, the architectural approach was rooted in respect: a design process centered on adaptation, enhancement, and restraint. The result is a carefully orchestrated transformation that brings the original structure into a new life, one that is deeply connected to nature, climate, and human comfort.