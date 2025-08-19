Casa RIMA / Cristián Romero Valente

+ 15

Category: Houses

Construction: Diego Román

Main Contractor: Amas Constructora

City: Los Vilos

Country: Chile

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the coast of Los Vilos, in northern Chile, this residence is conceived as a refuge in close dialogue with the landscape. The aim was to create architecture that frames the horizon and allows the sound of the sea to be heard, while providing shelter from the southern winds characteristic of the area. This intention defined both the site placement and the use of a continuous wall that protects the interior spaces without interrupting the full opening toward the ocean.