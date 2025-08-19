Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Casa RIMA / Cristián Romero Valente

Casa RIMA / Cristián Romero Valente

Save

Casa RIMA / Cristián Romero Valente - Image 7 of 20Casa RIMA / Cristián Romero Valente - Image 5 of 20Casa RIMA / Cristián Romero Valente - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, ChairCasa RIMA / Cristián Romero Valente - Interior Photography, BedroomCasa RIMA / Cristián Romero Valente - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Los Vilos, Chile
  • Architects: Cristián Romero Valente
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  192
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Juan Pablo Calderón
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ATL, Coggiola Mármoles, Led Studio, VERRE, Valmex
  • Category: Houses
  • Construction: Diego Román
  • Main Contractor: Amas Constructora
  • City: Los Vilos
  • Country: Chile
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Casa RIMA / Cristián Romero Valente - Exterior Photography
© Juan Pablo Calderón

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the coast of Los Vilos, in northern Chile, this residence is conceived as a refuge in close dialogue with the landscape. The aim was to create architecture that frames the horizon and allows the sound of the sea to be heard, while providing shelter from the southern winds characteristic of the area. This intention defined both the site placement and the use of a continuous wall that protects the interior spaces without interrupting the full opening toward the ocean.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Cristián Romero Valente
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesChile
Cite: "Casa RIMA / Cristián Romero Valente" [Casa RIMA / Cristián Romero Valente] 19 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033047/casa-rima-cristian-romero-valente> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing ChairsCheck the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Wing Chairs

Check the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking ArmchairsCheck the latest Rocking Armchairs

Check the latest Rocking Armchairs

Top #Tags