World
Linho House / TETRO Arquitetura

Linho House / TETRO Arquitetura

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Nova Lima, Brazil
  • Architects: TETRO Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  13993 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Luisa Lage
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Indusparquet, Jader Almeida, Studio 31 Mobiliário
  • Category: Houses
  • Collaborators: Bruno Bontempo, Bianca Carvalho, Luisa Lage, Pedro Martins, Bruna Maciel, Saulo Saraiva, Marcia Aline, Thiago Perolli
  • Construction: APO
  • Structure: Cálculo Concreto
  • Hydraulic Electric : CA engenharia
  • Lighting Design: Iluminar
  • Windows And Glasses: Alumonte
  • Cladding Finishing Floors And Countertops: DMK
  • Wooden Floors: Indusparquet
  • Kitchen Woodwork : Lidea
  • Woodwork: Top Móveis
  • Air Conditioning: GMC
  • Automation: Som Digital
  • Pools Installation: Bom Calor
  • Furniture: 31 mobiliário, Jader Almeida
  • Landscaping: Flávia Durso
  • Plot Area: 39288 ft2
  • City: Nova Lima
  • Country: Brazil
Linho House / TETRO Arquitetura - Image 13 of 43
© Luisa Lage

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a residential neighborhood in Nova Lima, Minas Gerais, the Linho House is more than just a residence—it is a narrative crafted in architecture. Directly inspired by its inhabitant, a fashion designer who works with fabrics and sewing, the house translates the essence of her creative daily life into forms and materials.

Project gallery

Cite: "Linho House / TETRO Arquitetura" [Casa de Linho / TETRO Arquitetura] 17 Aug 2025. ArchDaily.

