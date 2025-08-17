Linho House / TETRO Arquitetura

+ 38

Houses • Nova Lima, Brazil Architects: TETRO Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 13993 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Luisa Lage

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Indusparquet Jader Almeida , Studio 31 Mobiliário Manufacturers:

Category: Houses

Collaborators: Bruno Bontempo, Bianca Carvalho, Luisa Lage, Pedro Martins, Bruna Maciel, Saulo Saraiva, Marcia Aline, Thiago Perolli

Construction: APO

Structure: Cálculo Concreto

Hydraulic Electric : CA engenharia

Lighting Design: Iluminar

Windows And Glasses: Alumonte

Cladding Finishing Floors And Countertops: DMK

Wooden Floors: Indusparquet

Kitchen Woodwork : Lidea

Woodwork: Top Móveis

Air Conditioning: GMC

Automation: Som Digital

Pools Installation: Bom Calor

Furniture: 31 mobiliário, Jader Almeida

Landscaping: Flávia Durso

Plot Area: 39288 ft2

City: Nova Lima

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a residential neighborhood in Nova Lima, Minas Gerais, the Linho House is more than just a residence—it is a narrative crafted in architecture. Directly inspired by its inhabitant, a fashion designer who works with fabrics and sewing, the house translates the essence of her creative daily life into forms and materials.