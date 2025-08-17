Linho House / TETRO Arquitetura

-
Architects: TETRO Arquitetura
- Area: 13993 ft²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Luisa Lage
-
Manufacturers: Indusparquet, Jader Almeida, Studio 31 Mobiliário
- Category: Houses
- Collaborators: Bruno Bontempo, Bianca Carvalho, Luisa Lage, Pedro Martins, Bruna Maciel, Saulo Saraiva, Marcia Aline, Thiago Perolli
- Construction: APO
- Structure: Cálculo Concreto
- Hydraulic Electric : CA engenharia
- Lighting Design: Iluminar
- Windows And Glasses: Alumonte
- Cladding Finishing Floors And Countertops: DMK
- Wooden Floors: Indusparquet
- Kitchen Woodwork : Lidea
- Woodwork: Top Móveis
- Air Conditioning: GMC
- Automation: Som Digital
- Pools Installation: Bom Calor
- Furniture: 31 mobiliário, Jader Almeida
- Landscaping: Flávia Durso
- Plot Area: 39288 ft2
- City: Nova Lima
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Located in a residential neighborhood in Nova Lima, Minas Gerais, the Linho House is more than just a residence—it is a narrative crafted in architecture. Directly inspired by its inhabitant, a fashion designer who works with fabrics and sewing, the house translates the essence of her creative daily life into forms and materials.