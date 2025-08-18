BizyBoy / Studio Profile

+ 13

Category: Restaurant & Bar Interiors

Design Team: Josh Ren, Baoer Wang

Construction: TAI Architecture & Decoration

Brand Concept: Luo Yang

City: Shanghai

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Tucked within the quiet residential fabric of Yuyuan Road in Shanghai, a compact but striking restaurant suddenly punctuates the street. Oversized signage and a vivid palette introduce a character that is both flamboyant and shy—eagerly presenting its quirks to each guest who steps inside. Within, a sequence of sensory encounters unfolds, turning everyday dining into a theatrical experience.