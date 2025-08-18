BizyBoy / Studio Profile

•
Shanghai, China
-
Architects: Studio Profile
- Area: 250 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Wen Studio
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Restaurant & Bar Interiors
- Design Team: Josh Ren, Baoer Wang
- Construction: TAI Architecture & Decoration
- Brand Concept: Luo Yang
- City: Shanghai
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Tucked within the quiet residential fabric of Yuyuan Road in Shanghai, a compact but striking restaurant suddenly punctuates the street. Oversized signage and a vivid palette introduce a character that is both flamboyant and shy—eagerly presenting its quirks to each guest who steps inside. Within, a sequence of sensory encounters unfolds, turning everyday dining into a theatrical experience.