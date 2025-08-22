JK House / João de Barro Arquitetura

-
Architects: João de Barro Arquitetura
- Area: 434 m²
- Year: 2020
Photographs:Keniche Santos
Manufacturers: GRAPHISOFT, Lumion, EXCELÊNCIA ESQUADRIAS, ILUMINÉR ILUMINAÇÃO, LINDOMAR MÓVEIS, Nova Vidros, Portobello, Romagnoli, Stella, Trimble Navigation
Lead Architect: Diogo Mendes Gonçalves
Text description provided by the architects. Located in a gated community in the countryside of Minas Gerais, this residence is a prime example of contemporary architecture that seeks to blend rustic and minimalist elements. The project stands out for its palette of refined, natural materials. The façade and living area feature charred wood using the Japanese Shou Sugi Ban technique, which provides the material with a unique aesthetic and increased durability. The house is clad in natural concrete slats, while the cumaru wood slatted ceiling extends through the entire social area and the couple’s bath suite, adding warmth and sophistication.