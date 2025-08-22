JK House / João de Barro Arquitetura

+ 33

Houses • Brazil Architects: João de Barro Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 434 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2020

Photographs Photographs: Keniche Santos

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project GRAPHISOFT Lumion EXCELÊNCIA ESQUADRIAS , ILUMINÉR ILUMINAÇÃO , LINDOMAR MÓVEIS , Nova Vidros , Portobello , Romagnoli , Stella , Trimble Navigation Manufacturers:

Lead Architect: Diogo Mendes Gonçalves

Category: Houses

Design Team: Lucas Borges Pereira

Engineering: Teca Engenharia e Construtora

Collaborator: Raphaella Beatriz Mendes

Landscape Design: Hall Paisagismo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a gated community in the countryside of Minas Gerais, this residence is a prime example of contemporary architecture that seeks to blend rustic and minimalist elements. The project stands out for its palette of refined, natural materials. The façade and living area feature charred wood using the Japanese Shou Sugi Ban technique, which provides the material with a unique aesthetic and increased durability. The house is clad in natural concrete slats, while the cumaru wood slatted ceiling extends through the entire social area and the couple’s bath suite, adding warmth and sophistication.