Hosono House / Ryan Leidner Architecture

Text description provided by the architects. Located in San Francisco's hilly Bernal Heights neighborhood, the Hosono House has an interesting setting in that the original structure, which was remodeled, was built in the rear of the property and setback significantly from the street, giving the home a unique sense of privacy and a feeling of being a true retreat. While the feeling of separation from the street created a unique sense of seclusion and sanctuary, it also presented challenges in terms of access and circulation. To resolve this, a new entry sequence was created, including a bridge that spans from the front garden, over the landscaped lower courtyard, to the new front door.