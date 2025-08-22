Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. Hosono House / Ryan Leidner Architecture

Hosono House / Ryan Leidner Architecture

Save

Hosono House / Ryan Leidner Architecture - Image 2 of 24Hosono House / Ryan Leidner Architecture - Image 3 of 24Hosono House / Ryan Leidner Architecture - Image 4 of 24Hosono House / Ryan Leidner Architecture - Image 5 of 24Hosono House / Ryan Leidner Architecture - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
San Francisco, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Hosono House / Ryan Leidner Architecture - Image 2 of 24
© Joe Fletcher Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Located in San Francisco's hilly Bernal Heights neighborhood, the Hosono House has an interesting setting in that the original structure, which was remodeled, was built in the rear of the property and setback significantly from the street, giving the home a unique sense of privacy and a feeling of being a true retreat. While the feeling of separation from the street created a unique sense of seclusion and sanctuary, it also presented challenges in terms of access and circulation. To resolve this, a new entry sequence was created, including a bridge that spans from the front garden, over the landscaped lower courtyard, to the new front door.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ryan Leidner Architecture
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Hosono House / Ryan Leidner Architecture" 22 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032998/hosono-house-ryan-leidner-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Top #Tags