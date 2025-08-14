Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. United States
  5. High Desert House / Ryan Leidner Architecture

High Desert House / Ryan Leidner Architecture

Save

High Desert House / Ryan Leidner Architecture - Exterior PhotographyHigh Desert House / Ryan Leidner Architecture - Exterior PhotographyHigh Desert House / Ryan Leidner Architecture - Interior Photography, Living RoomHigh Desert House / Ryan Leidner Architecture - Interior Photography, ClosetHigh Desert House / Ryan Leidner Architecture - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Joshua Tree, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
High Desert House / Ryan Leidner Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Joe Fletcher Photography

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a picturesque, undeveloped parcel in Joshua Tree, the High Desert House celebrates the beauty of the desert in its simplicity while serving as a home and creative space for the owners.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ryan Leidner Architecture
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "High Desert House / Ryan Leidner Architecture" 14 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032997/high-desert-house-ryan-leidner-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags