Montisnava Residential Building / António Costa Lima Arquitectos

•
Lisboa, Portugal
-
Architects: António Costa Lima Arquitectos
- Area: 3800 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Francisco Nogueira, Laura Deus, André Ribeiro
-
Manufacturers: elZinc
-
Lead Architect: António Costa Lima
- Category: Housing, Adaptive Reuse
- Project Team: Hugo Martins, André Ribeiro, André Pinto da Cunha, João Ribeiro de Almeida, Bernardo Lino, Luís Santos, Teresa Cândido, Ivo Malfeito
- Consultant: Coreconcept
- Project Management: Iperplano
- Construction: Conduril
- City: Lisboa
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The project promotes the extension and refurbishment works of two buildings that made up an old tannery factory largely in ruins into a residential building that aims to have a role in the renovation of a well known historic neighborhood in the center of Lisbon with serious social problems.