  5. Montisnava Residential Building / António Costa Lima Arquitectos

Montisnava Residential Building / António Costa Lima Arquitectos

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Housing, Adaptive Reuse
Lisboa, Portugal
  • Project Team: Hugo Martins, André Ribeiro, André Pinto da Cunha, João Ribeiro de Almeida, Bernardo Lino, Luís Santos, Teresa Cândido, Ivo Malfeito
  • Consultant: Coreconcept
  • Project Management: Iperplano
  • Construction: Conduril
  • City: Lisboa
  • Country: Portugal
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Montisnava Residential Building / António Costa Lima Arquitectos - Exterior Photography
© Francisco Nogueira

Text description provided by the architects. The project promotes the extension and refurbishment works of two buildings that made up an old tannery factory largely in ruins into a residential building that aims to have a role in the renovation of a well known historic neighborhood in the center of Lisbon with serious social problems.

António Costa Lima Arquitectos
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingRefurbishmentAdaptive reusePortugal
Cite: "Montisnava Residential Building / António Costa Lima Arquitectos" 15 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032969/montisnava-residential-building-antonio-costa-lima-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

