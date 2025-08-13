House in Thuan Hoa / 3fconcept

+ 25

Houses • Hue, Vietnam Architects: 3fconcept

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 163 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Nguyen Dang Hieu

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: American Standard , Ghe Cong , Kova , Panasonic

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The "three-compartment, two-wing" house (nhà ba gian, hai chái) is a hallmark of traditional rural architecture in Vietnam. Its name reflects its structure: three central bays (gian), with the middle bay serving as a reception area and ancestral altar, and the two flanking bays functioning as bedrooms or living spaces. On either side of the main hall are two smaller wings (chái), often used as kitchens, storage rooms, or additional sleeping quarters.