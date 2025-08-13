Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Vietnam
  5. House in Thuan Hoa / 3fconcept

House in Thuan Hoa / 3fconcept

Save

House in Thuan Hoa / 3fconcept - Exterior Photography, Balcony, HandrailHouse in Thuan Hoa / 3fconcept - Exterior Photography, CourtyardHouse in Thuan Hoa / 3fconcept - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, CourtyardHouse in Thuan Hoa / 3fconcept - Exterior Photography, Wood, CourtyardHouse in Thuan Hoa / 3fconcept - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Hue, Vietnam
  • Architects: 3fconcept
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  163
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Nguyen Dang Hieu
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  American Standard, Ghe Cong, Kova, Panasonic
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
House in Thuan Hoa / 3fconcept - Exterior Photography, Balcony, Handrail
© Nguyen Dang Hieu

Text description provided by the architects. The "three-compartment, two-wing" house (nhà ba gian, hai chái) is a hallmark of traditional rural architecture in Vietnam. Its name reflects its structure: three central bays (gian), with the middle bay serving as a reception area and ancestral altar, and the two flanking bays functioning as bedrooms or living spaces. On either side of the main hall are two smaller wings (chái), often used as kitchens, storage rooms, or additional sleeping quarters.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
3fconcept
Office

Materials

WoodGlass

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesVietnam
Cite: "House in Thuan Hoa / 3fconcept" 13 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032955/house-in-thuan-hoa-3fconcept> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Top #Tags