House J / Atelier About Architecture

+ 37

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. House J is located in the western part of Beijing, perched high in the mountains. To the north lies Fragrant Hills Park (Xiangshan Park), while to the east, the view opens toward Yuquan Mountain, offering broad and expansive vistas. The owner of the residence spent more than a decade living abroad. The flowers and trees planted in the courtyard years ago remain lush and vibrant. Alongside them, untended wild grass has grown freely, while the red brick exterior walls and the weathered metal surfaces of the sunroom are fragments of a bygone era.