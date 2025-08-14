Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Trees Sliced Through Residence / Matharoo Associates

Trees Sliced Through Residence / Matharoo Associates - Image 2 of 18Trees Sliced Through Residence / Matharoo Associates - Interior Photography, WoodTrees Sliced Through Residence / Matharoo Associates - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, ChairTrees Sliced Through Residence / Matharoo Associates - Image 13 of 18Trees Sliced Through Residence / Matharoo Associates - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Ahmedabad, India
  • Category: Houses
  • Principal Architect: Gurjit Singh Matharoo
  • Project Team: Trisha Patel (Project Architect), Jayati Agarwal (Intern)
  • Door: Harshad Gajjar, Adyah Matharoo, Ansh Shah (Intern)
  • Interior Design: Matharoo Associates
  • Landscape Architect: Vagish Naganur
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Rushabh Consultants
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Pankaj Dharkar Associates
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Jit Engineering Services Limited
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Aqua Utility Designs and Management Pvt Limited
  • General Constructing: HN Projects
  • City: Ahmedabad
  • Country: India
Save this picture!
Trees Sliced Through Residence / Matharoo Associates - Image 2 of 18
© Vinay Panjwani

Text description provided by the architects. The city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat is in a sandy and dry area. It is almost flat, and in the recent past, measures have been taken to solve the problem of increased desertification around the city area due to the steady expansion of the nearby Rann of Kutch. The climate is of the hot semi-arid type with temperatures reaching up to 48'C, and it is extremely dry aside from the monsoon season, making it common for droughts to occur.

Project gallery

