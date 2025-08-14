Trees Sliced Through Residence / Matharoo Associates

+ 13

Category: Houses

Principal Architect: Gurjit Singh Matharoo

Project Team: Trisha Patel (Project Architect), Jayati Agarwal (Intern)

Door: Harshad Gajjar, Adyah Matharoo, Ansh Shah (Intern)

Interior Design: Matharoo Associates

Landscape Architect: Vagish Naganur

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Rushabh Consultants

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Pankaj Dharkar Associates

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Jit Engineering Services Limited

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Aqua Utility Designs and Management Pvt Limited

General Constructing: HN Projects

City: Ahmedabad

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. The city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat is in a sandy and dry area. It is almost flat, and in the recent past, measures have been taken to solve the problem of increased desertification around the city area due to the steady expansion of the nearby Rann of Kutch. The climate is of the hot semi-arid type with temperatures reaching up to 48'C, and it is extremely dry aside from the monsoon season, making it common for droughts to occur.