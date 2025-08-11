Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Kindergarten
  4. Hungary
  5. Gyöngyszem Kindergarten / Archikon Architects

Gyöngyszem Kindergarten / Archikon Architects

Save

Gyöngyszem Kindergarten / Archikon Architects - Image 2 of 26Gyöngyszem Kindergarten / Archikon Architects - Interior Photography, GardenGyöngyszem Kindergarten / Archikon Architects - Image 4 of 26Gyöngyszem Kindergarten / Archikon Architects - Interior Photography, Bedroom, WoodGyöngyszem Kindergarten / Archikon Architects - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Kindergarten
Budapest, Hungary
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Gyöngyszem Kindergarten / Archikon Architects - Image 2 of 26
© Balázs Danyi

Hungary's first smart kindergarten is transformed from a prefabricated panel structure with sustainable solutions. Built in the late 1970s, the 10-story prefabricated apartment blocks on Gyöngyösi Street surround a tree-lined green promenade with small-scale retail buildings, a nursery, a kindergarten, and a school, including Gyöngyszem Kindergarten. The existing building was a single-story, flat-roofed, prefabricated paneled house with a central corridor.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
ARCHIKON ARCHITECTS
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenHungary

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenHungary
Cite: "Gyöngyszem Kindergarten / Archikon Architects" 11 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032907/gyongyszem-kindergarten-archikon-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks BureausCheck the latest Desks Bureaus

Check the latest Desks Bureaus

Top #Tags