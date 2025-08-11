Gyöngyszem Kindergarten / Archikon Architects

+ 21

Hungary's first smart kindergarten is transformed from a prefabricated panel structure with sustainable solutions. Built in the late 1970s, the 10-story prefabricated apartment blocks on Gyöngyösi Street surround a tree-lined green promenade with small-scale retail buildings, a nursery, a kindergarten, and a school, including Gyöngyszem Kindergarten. The existing building was a single-story, flat-roofed, prefabricated paneled house with a central corridor.