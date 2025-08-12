Longyou Tourist Center / atelier tao+c

•
Quzhou, China
-
Architects: atelier tao+c
- Area: 178 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Wen Studio
-
Manufacturers: ziinlife
-
- Category: Tourism, Visitor Center
- Design Team: Tao Liu, Chunyan Cai, Guoxiong Liu, Xiangfei Tong
- City: Quzhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Crossing the Bridge over the Qu River leads to Tingtangxu Village — Adjacent to the riverside road, each household in the village adopts a vernacular house with an irregular front yard. The irregular shape of the yards are usually delineated by the interwoven village paths which were set by generations of neighborly negotiations, as a spatial reflection of the rural social structure.