Space4Youth / 23o5Studio

Offices • Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Architects: 23o5Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Paul Phan

Category: Offices

City: Ho Chi Minh City

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. With several changes in Vietnamese social policy, warehouses and factories are no longer permitted in residential neighborhoods, and authorities compel the structures to be dismantled or transformed to other fitting uses. Completely renovating an office building or apartment complex necessitates significant sums of money that are beyond the project investor's means. Furthermore, with a long project duration, it will be difficult for investors to recover funds. As a result of our discussions and consultations, we were able to persuade the investor to renovate the old structure, implement damage repair and renewal options, and upgrade and transform the project into a new one.