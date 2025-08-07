Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Vietnam
  5. Space4Youth / 23o5Studio

Space4Youth / 23o5Studio

Save

Space4Youth / 23o5Studio - Image 2 of 22Space4Youth / 23o5Studio - Image 3 of 22Space4Youth / 23o5Studio - Exterior PhotographySpace4Youth / 23o5Studio - Image 5 of 22Space4Youth / 23o5Studio - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Offices
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  • Architects: 23o5Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1500
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Paul Phan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Space4Youth / 23o5Studio - Image 2 of 22
© Paul Phan

Text description provided by the architects. With several changes in Vietnamese social policy, warehouses and factories are no longer permitted in residential neighborhoods, and authorities compel the structures to be dismantled or transformed to other fitting uses. Completely renovating an office building or apartment complex necessitates significant sums of money that are beyond the project investor's means. Furthermore, with a long project duration, it will be difficult for investors to recover funds. As a result of our discussions and consultations, we were able to persuade the investor to renovate the old structure, implement damage repair and renewal options, and upgrade and transform the project into a new one.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
23o5Studio
Office

Material

Steel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesVietnam

Materials and Tags

SteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesVietnam
Cite: "Space4Youth / 23o5Studio" 07 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032865/space4youth-23o5studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office AccessoriesCheck the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Office Accessories

Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Top #Tags