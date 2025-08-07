Space4Youth / 23o5Studio

-
Architects: 23o5Studio
- Area: 1500 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Paul Phan
Text description provided by the architects. With several changes in Vietnamese social policy, warehouses and factories are no longer permitted in residential neighborhoods, and authorities compel the structures to be dismantled or transformed to other fitting uses. Completely renovating an office building or apartment complex necessitates significant sums of money that are beyond the project investor's means. Furthermore, with a long project duration, it will be difficult for investors to recover funds. As a result of our discussions and consultations, we were able to persuade the investor to renovate the old structure, implement damage repair and renewal options, and upgrade and transform the project into a new one.