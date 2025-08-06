La Chupalla House / Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos

-
Architects: Juan Carlos Sabbagh Arquitectos
- Area: 400 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Cristobal Palma / Estudio Palma
-
Manufacturers: WoodArch
-
Lead Architect: Juan Carlos Sabbagh Cruz
- Category: Houses
- Design Team: Trinidad Fernandez Cox
- Interior Design: Tfc diseño / Trinidad Fernandez cox
- Landscape Design: Area Arquitectura y paisaje / Magdalena Sabbagh Cruz
- Engineering And Consulting > Structural: Ingevsa SA / Eduardo Valenzuela Sabbagh
- Engineering And Consulting > Electrical: ICGSA Ingenieria Electrica / Carlos Gana Undurraga
- Engineering And Consulting > Services: RyV Ingenieros / Ing. Sanitaria y mecánica de Suelos
- City: Vitacura
- Country: Chile
Text description provided by the architects. The commission was for a house for a large family, requiring many bedrooms and spacious common areas.