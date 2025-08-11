Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Renovation of Anren Liaowei Mansion Anren Tourist Center / Atelier Li Xinggang

Renovation of Anren Liaowei Mansion Anren Tourist Center / Atelier Li Xinggang

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Visitor Center, Renovation
Chengdu, China
  • Principal Architect: Li Xinggang, Liu Zhen
  • Project Manager: Tan Zeyang
  • Site Architect: Guo Wenjia
  • Structural Design: He Xiangyu, Chen Xiaoqing
  • Mep Design: Pu Yu (Electrical), Liu Dongyang (Plumbing), Wang Chunhua, Tang Yanbin
  • Interior Design: Cao Yang, Fan Xiaosheng, Zhang Ran, Yang Haoran, Zhang Aiai
  • Interior Mep Design: Li Jia, Zhang Yubin (Electrical), Liu Zihe (Plumbing), Cao Cheng (HVAC)
  • Historic Building Restoration Section Interior Design: Guo Jia, Li Yunle, Chen Xianbin, He Sijie
  • Master Planning: Gao Zhi, Zhou Qingzhao
  • Landscape Design: Guan Wujun, Lu Lu, Feng Ran, Liu Binying
  • Landscape Mep Design: Li Jia, Zhang Yubin, Cao Lei, Zhang Li
  • City: Chengdu
  • Country: China
© Fangfang Tian

Text description provided by the architects. The Anren Tourist Center, located on the edge of Anren Ancient Town in southwestern Chengdu, is a renovation and expansion project of the Liao Wei Mansion. Originally a private residence, the Liao Wei Mansion later served as a brewery and farmer's dwelling before falling into disuse. Designated as a Chengdu historical building and protected heritage site in 2018, it has now been transformed into Anren Ancient Town's visitor center and community center. As the historical DNA of this area, the visitor center serves as the genesis of newly constructed neighborhoods, forming a new cluster of Linpan spatial communities. This project stands as a research sample of China's new town development.

Materials

WoodSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected Projectsvisitor centerCultural ArchitectureLearningRefurbishmentRenovationChina

