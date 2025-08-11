Renovation of Anren Liaowei Mansion Anren Tourist Center / Atelier Li Xinggang

+ 32

Category: Visitor Center, Renovation

Principal Architect: Li Xinggang, Liu Zhen

Project Manager: Tan Zeyang

Site Architect: Guo Wenjia

Structural Design: He Xiangyu, Chen Xiaoqing

Mep Design: Pu Yu (Electrical), Liu Dongyang (Plumbing), Wang Chunhua, Tang Yanbin

Interior Design: Cao Yang, Fan Xiaosheng, Zhang Ran, Yang Haoran, Zhang Aiai

Interior Mep Design: Li Jia, Zhang Yubin (Electrical), Liu Zihe (Plumbing), Cao Cheng (HVAC)

Historic Building Restoration Section Interior Design: Guo Jia, Li Yunle, Chen Xianbin, He Sijie

Master Planning: Gao Zhi, Zhou Qingzhao

Landscape Design: Guan Wujun, Lu Lu, Feng Ran, Liu Binying

Landscape Mep Design: Li Jia, Zhang Yubin, Cao Lei, Zhang Li

Historic Building Advisor: Chengdu Damu Ancient Architecture Landscape Design Co., Ltd.

City: Chengdu

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The Anren Tourist Center, located on the edge of Anren Ancient Town in southwestern Chengdu, is a renovation and expansion project of the Liao Wei Mansion. Originally a private residence, the Liao Wei Mansion later served as a brewery and farmer's dwelling before falling into disuse. Designated as a Chengdu historical building and protected heritage site in 2018, it has now been transformed into Anren Ancient Town's visitor center and community center. As the historical DNA of this area, the visitor center serves as the genesis of newly constructed neighborhoods, forming a new cluster of Linpan spatial communities. This project stands as a research sample of China's new town development.