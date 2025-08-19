Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Joyous Spring Wellness Center / Soong Lab+

Joyous Spring Wellness Center / Soong Lab+

Joyous Spring Wellness Center / Soong Lab+ - Exterior PhotographyJoyous Spring Wellness Center / Soong Lab+ - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair, GlassJoyous Spring Wellness Center / Soong Lab+ - Image 4 of 31Joyous Spring Wellness Center / Soong Lab+ - Image 5 of 31Joyous Spring Wellness Center / Soong Lab+ - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Wellbeing
Beijing, China
  • Interior Designers: Soong Lab+
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  13000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Weiqi Jin
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AtelierTing, KUNDESIGN, THRUDESIGN
  • Lead Architects: Wang Songtao
  • Category: Wellbeing
  • Design Team: Wang Songtao, Jane Zhang, Wang Xiaoyu, Li Shuai, Chang Mengya, Wang Shuang, Yang Shujun, Zhao Guangwen, Liu Dong, Meng Weihan, Li Xu, Su Jun
  • Landscape Architecture: YCGS Landscape Architecture Consulting Co., Ltd.
  • Lighting Design: Beijing JINL Lighting Design Co., Ltd
  • General Constructing: Jiangsu Feiyi Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.
  • Clients: Joyous Garden Cultural Group
  • City: Beijing
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Joyous Spring Wellness Center / Soong Lab+ - Image 9 of 31
© Weiqi Jin

Text description provided by the architects. The Joyous Spring Wellness Center, designed by Soong Lab—founded and directed by architect Wang Songtao—is located just beyond Beijing's Fifth Ring Road, with a site area of approximately 8,200 square meters. As a project of adaptive reuse, it is centered around water as a core element. Through structural adjustments, interior reconfiguration, and the addition of new programs, the design revitalizes an idle building, giving it renewed purpose and spatial significance.

About this office
Soong Lab+
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHealthcare ArchitectureWellbeingChina
Cite: "Joyous Spring Wellness Center / Soong Lab+" 19 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032822/joyous-spring-wellness-center-soong-lab-plus> ISSN 0719-8884

© Weiqi Jin

禧泉疗愈中心 / 松涛建筑设计事务所

