Joyous Spring Wellness Center / Soong Lab+

-
Interior Designers: Soong Lab+
- Area: 13000 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Weiqi Jin
-
Manufacturers: AtelierTing, KUNDESIGN, THRUDESIGN
-
Lead Architects: Wang Songtao
- Category: Wellbeing
- Design Team: Wang Songtao, Jane Zhang, Wang Xiaoyu, Li Shuai, Chang Mengya, Wang Shuang, Yang Shujun, Zhao Guangwen, Liu Dong, Meng Weihan, Li Xu, Su Jun
- Landscape Architecture: YCGS Landscape Architecture Consulting Co., Ltd.
- Lighting Design: Beijing JINL Lighting Design Co., Ltd
- General Constructing: Jiangsu Feiyi Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.
- Clients: Joyous Garden Cultural Group
- City: Beijing
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. The Joyous Spring Wellness Center, designed by Soong Lab—founded and directed by architect Wang Songtao—is located just beyond Beijing's Fifth Ring Road, with a site area of approximately 8,200 square meters. As a project of adaptive reuse, it is centered around water as a core element. Through structural adjustments, interior reconfiguration, and the addition of new programs, the design revitalizes an idle building, giving it renewed purpose and spatial significance.