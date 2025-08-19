Joyous Spring Wellness Center / Soong Lab+

+ 26

Wellbeing • Beijing, China Interior Designers: Soong Lab+

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 13000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Weiqi Jin

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: AtelierTing , KUNDESIGN , THRUDESIGN

Lead Architects: Wang Songtao

Category: Wellbeing

Design Team: Wang Songtao, Jane Zhang, Wang Xiaoyu, Li Shuai, Chang Mengya, Wang Shuang, Yang Shujun, Zhao Guangwen, Liu Dong, Meng Weihan, Li Xu, Su Jun

Landscape Architecture: YCGS Landscape Architecture Consulting Co., Ltd.

Lighting Design: Beijing JINL Lighting Design Co., Ltd

General Constructing: Jiangsu Feiyi Construction Engineering Co., Ltd.

Clients: Joyous Garden Cultural Group

City: Beijing

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The Joyous Spring Wellness Center, designed by Soong Lab—founded and directed by architect Wang Songtao—is located just beyond Beijing's Fifth Ring Road, with a site area of approximately 8,200 square meters. As a project of adaptive reuse, it is centered around water as a core element. Through structural adjustments, interior reconfiguration, and the addition of new programs, the design revitalizes an idle building, giving it renewed purpose and spatial significance.