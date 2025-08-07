Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Public Space
  4. China
  5. Pier One Dishui Lake / TM Studio

Pier One Dishui Lake / TM Studio

Save

Pier One Dishui Lake / TM Studio - Interior Photography, Coast, Aerial View Photography, CityscapePier One Dishui Lake / TM Studio - Interior Photography, ColumnPier One Dishui Lake / TM Studio - Image 8 of 33Pier One Dishui Lake / TM Studio - Interior PhotographyPier One Dishui Lake / TM Studio - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Public Space, Industrial Architecture
Shanghai, China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Pier One Dishui Lake / TM Studio - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© FangFang Tian

Text description provided by the architects. The Pier One Dishui Lake is located within the 80 meter green belt surrounding Dishui Lake in Lingang New Town, Shanghai. It is also adjacent to the Dishui Lake terminal station of Metro Line 16 and is an important node connecting Lingang New Town and the urban area of Shanghai. According to the overall plan, this will be a place for cruise ships to dock and tourists to board, and supporting buildings will be set up to provide services. Given its specific location and functional positioning, Pier One should not be just an embellishment building independent of the green belt surrounding the lake, but should strive to fully integrate the entire site into the waterfront environment and become a part of the lake landscape.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
TM Studio
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceIndustrial ArchitectureChina

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceIndustrial ArchitectureChina
Cite: "Pier One Dishui Lake / TM Studio" 07 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032816/pier-one-dishui-lake-tm-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© FangFang Tian

上海滴水湖一号码头 / 梓耘斋建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Waterspout FountainsCheck the latest Waterspout FountainsCheck the latest Waterspout Fountains

Check the latest Waterspout Fountains

Check the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street LightsCheck the latest Street Lights

Check the latest Street Lights

Top #Tags