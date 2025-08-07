Pier One Dishui Lake / TM Studio

+ 28

Text description provided by the architects. The Pier One Dishui Lake is located within the 80 meter green belt surrounding Dishui Lake in Lingang New Town, Shanghai. It is also adjacent to the Dishui Lake terminal station of Metro Line 16 and is an important node connecting Lingang New Town and the urban area of Shanghai. According to the overall plan, this will be a place for cruise ships to dock and tourists to board, and supporting buildings will be set up to provide services. Given its specific location and functional positioning, Pier One should not be just an embellishment building independent of the green belt surrounding the lake, but should strive to fully integrate the entire site into the waterfront environment and become a part of the lake landscape.