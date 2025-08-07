The Chapel Jewel-Box Intervention / Vinklu

•
Bârlogeni, Romania
-
Architects: Vinklu
- Area: 18 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Vlad Patru
-
Manufacturers: Saint-Gobain, Marset, Pholc
- Category: Hospitality Architecture, Cabins & Lodges
- Lead Team: Stefan Pavaluta
- Design Team: Vinklu
- General Constructing: Retrodraft, Alusystem
- City: Bârlogeni
- Country: Romania
Text description provided by the architects. In the dense tapestry of European cities, where space is a premium and forgotten corners abound, The Chapel emerges as an act of architectural alchemy. Because this is a truly unique example for Europe, not only for Romania.