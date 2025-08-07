The Chapel Jewel-Box Intervention / Vinklu

+ 13

Category: Hospitality Architecture, Cabins & Lodges

Lead Team: Stefan Pavaluta

Design Team: Vinklu

General Constructing: Retrodraft, Alusystem

City: Bârlogeni

Country: Romania

Text description provided by the architects. In the dense tapestry of European cities, where space is a premium and forgotten corners abound, The Chapel emerges as an act of architectural alchemy. Because this is a truly unique example for Europe, not only for Romania.