Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Romania
  5. The Chapel Jewel-Box Intervention / Vinklu

The Chapel Jewel-Box Intervention / Vinklu

Save

The Chapel Jewel-Box Intervention / Vinklu - Exterior PhotographyThe Chapel Jewel-Box Intervention / Vinklu - Exterior PhotographyThe Chapel Jewel-Box Intervention / Vinklu - Image 4 of 18The Chapel Jewel-Box Intervention / Vinklu - Interior Photography, WoodThe Chapel Jewel-Box Intervention / Vinklu - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Hospitality Architecture, Cabins & Lodges
Bârlogeni, Romania
  • Architects: Vinklu
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  18
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Vlad Patru
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Saint-Gobain, Marset, Pholc
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Chapel Jewel-Box Intervention / Vinklu - Exterior Photography
© Vlad Patru

Text description provided by the architects. In the dense tapestry of European cities, where space is a premium and forgotten corners abound, The Chapel emerges as an act of architectural alchemy. Because this is a truly unique example for Europe, not only for Romania.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Vinklu
Office

Materials

WoodGlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesRomania

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingCabins & LodgesRomania
Cite: "The Chapel Jewel-Box Intervention / Vinklu" 07 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032782/the-chapel-jewel-box-intervention-vinklu> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest SaunasCheck the latest SaunasCheck the latest Saunas

Check the latest Saunas

Top #Tags