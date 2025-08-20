Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Germany
  5. RPA19 House Transformation / VAUST Studio

RPA19 House Transformation / VAUST Studio

RPA19 House Transformation / VAUST Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, Table, ChairRPA19 House Transformation / VAUST Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Lighting, ChairRPA19 House Transformation / VAUST Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, ChairRPA19 House Transformation / VAUST Studio - Exterior PhotographyRPA19 House Transformation / VAUST Studio - More Images+ 6

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Refurbishment
Berlin, Germany
  • Architects: VAUST Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Clemens Poloczek
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Acosorb, Aleskander Oniszh, COR, Frama, LS Gomma
RPA19 House Transformation / VAUST Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, Table, Chair
© Clemens Poloczek

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Berlin's Karlshorst Rheinisches Viertel, RPA19 reimagines a single-family home from the 1920s as a site of subtle transformation. With approximately 200 square meters of floor space, the residence underwent a radical yet respectful spatial reorganization. Walls were removed to open up the view and merge spaces, particularly around the kitchen and dining area, while preserving the home's essence.

About this office
VAUST Studio
