RPA19 House Transformation / VAUST Studio

Houses, Refurbishment • Berlin, Germany Architects: VAUST Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 200 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Clemens Poloczek

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Acosorb , Aleskander Oniszh , COR , Frama , LS Gomma

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Berlin's Karlshorst Rheinisches Viertel, RPA19 reimagines a single-family home from the 1920s as a site of subtle transformation. With approximately 200 square meters of floor space, the residence underwent a radical yet respectful spatial reorganization. Walls were removed to open up the view and merge spaces, particularly around the kitchen and dining area, while preserving the home's essence.