RPA19 House Transformation / VAUST Studio

Berlin, Germany
Architects: VAUST Studio
- Area: 200 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Clemens Poloczek
Manufacturers: Acosorb, Aleskander Oniszh, COR, Frama, LS Gomma
- Category: Houses, Refurbishment
- Lead Team: Jana Bolten
- Office Lead Architects: Joern Scheipers
- Design Team: VAUST Studio
- City: Berlin
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. Located in Berlin's Karlshorst Rheinisches Viertel, RPA19 reimagines a single-family home from the 1920s as a site of subtle transformation. With approximately 200 square meters of floor space, the residence underwent a radical yet respectful spatial reorganization. Walls were removed to open up the view and merge spaces, particularly around the kitchen and dining area, while preserving the home's essence.