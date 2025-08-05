Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Vela be Siam Hotel / ASWA

Hotels
Bangkok, Thailand
  Architects: ASWA
  Area: 2500
  Year: 2025
  Photographs
    Photographs: Soopakorn Srisakul
  Lead Architects: Phuttipan Aswakool, Chotiros Techamongklapiwat
Vela be Siam Hotel / ASWA - Exterior Photography
© Soopakorn Srisakul

Text description provided by the architects. A new design hotel has recently opened its doors in the vibrant epicenter of Siam Square, Bangkok, a lively district known for its rich cultural tapestry and dynamic atmosphere. This innovative establishment features a striking facade that masterfully blends traditional Thai architectural motifs with a contemporary twist. The design prominently incorporates the Pun-Lom, an intricately carved element often seen in classic Thai homes, symbolizing the local heritage. The exterior is further embellished with gleaming stainless steel chain links. This modern nod represents the mosquito nets that Thai families historically used to cover their beds at night, creating a dialogue between past and present.

Project gallery

About this office
ASWA
Office

Hotels Thailand
Cite: "Vela be Siam Hotel / ASWA" 05 Aug 2025. ArchDaily.

Top #Tags