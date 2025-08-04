Dione House / STUDIO ANDRE LENZA

+ 26

Houses • Goiânia, Brazil Architects: STUDIO ANDRE LENZA

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 640 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Edgard Cesar

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Indusparquet CRJ Esquadrias , Ornare , Portobello Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Andre Lenza

Category: Houses

Coordination: Wilney Filho

General Construction: L2X Engenharia

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Esper

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Interpam

City: Goiânia

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of the sunny Brazilian cerrado, in the Cruzeiro do Sul condominium in Goiânia, Casa Dione camouflages itself within the landscape. The couple, with three children, desired a house that could fully open to the backyard, allowing the children to run freely — and that, when necessary, could be easily closed.