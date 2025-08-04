Dione House / STUDIO ANDRE LENZA

-
Architects: STUDIO ANDRE LENZA
- Area: 640 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Edgard Cesar
-
Manufacturers: Indusparquet, CRJ Esquadrias, Ornare, Portobello
-
Lead Architects: Andre Lenza
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of the sunny Brazilian cerrado, in the Cruzeiro do Sul condominium in Goiânia, Casa Dione camouflages itself within the landscape. The couple, with three children, desired a house that could fully open to the backyard, allowing the children to run freely — and that, when necessary, could be easily closed.