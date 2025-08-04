Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Dione House / STUDIO ANDRE LENZA

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Goiânia, Brazil
  • Architects: STUDIO ANDRE LENZA
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  640
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Edgard Cesar
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Indusparquet, CRJ Esquadrias, Ornare, Portobello
  • Lead Architects: Andre Lenza
  • Category: Houses
  • Coordination: Wilney Filho
  • General Construction: L2X Engenharia
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Esper
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Interpam
  • City: Goiânia
  • Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of the sunny Brazilian cerrado, in the Cruzeiro do Sul condominium in Goiânia, Casa Dione camouflages itself within the landscape. The couple, with three children, desired a house that could fully open to the backyard, allowing the children to run freely — and that, when necessary, could be easily closed.

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Dione House / STUDIO ANDRE LENZA" [Casa Dione / STUDIO ANDRE LENZA] 04 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032704/dione-house-studio-andre-lenza> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags