Guangzhou Yunxi Botanical Garden / AECOM + Architectural Design & Research Institute of SCUT + Guangzhou Landscape Architectural Design & Research Institute

+ 28

Category: Landscape Architecture

Aecom Design Team: Wu Kun, Huang Xining, Han Laikun, Zhong Yin, Luo Xin, Pan Qichao, Feng Yangsheng, Tan Sihui, Cai Yanwen, Lin Danwei, Ye Zhanqi, He Xitong, Liu Ye, Fan Yixuan, Ye Hui, Jiang Jing, Chen Yan, Tan Nongchao, Liang Li, Guo Shunhan

Guangzhou Landscape Architectural Design & Research Institute Design Team: Li Xiaoxue, Gou Hao, Li Qing, Lin Zhaotao, Fan Liqiong, Mo Yun, Zeng Huixin, Chen Rubo, Li Xueyi, Zeng Qingyi, Liu Yanwei, Lin Jianri, Xiao Zeshu, Liang Yingzhu, Liu Ruoci, Feng Yixia, Yang Jiayao, Wu Duoquan, Chen Guangcheng, Liu Yingtang, Tian Tong, Tan Tingting, Liu Zhiwei, Luo Jiahuan

Architectural Design And Research Institute Of South China University Of Technology Design Team: Qiu Jianfa, He Xiaoxin, Zhang Han

Client: Guangzhou Municipal Forestry and Landscaping Bureau

City: Guangzhou

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Yunxi Botanical Garden is a cornerstone initiative advancing China's national strategies for biodiversity conservation and sustainable development in Guangzhou. As a critical hub within the city's "1+3+N" urban-park integration framework, the garden designer's vision is to forge a comprehensive network that seamlessly integrates plant conservation, scientific research, public education, and immersive visitor experiences. It stands as a pioneering model for harmonizing national botanical resources with the accessibility of a community park.