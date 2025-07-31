Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Ība House / Daniel Fromer

Ība House / Daniel Fromer

Ība House / Daniel Fromer - Exterior Photography, Garden
Ība House / Daniel Fromer - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood
Ība House / Daniel Fromer - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, Beam
Ība House / Daniel Fromer - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Porto Seguro, Brazil
  • Architects: Daniel Fromer
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  700
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Evelyn Müller
Ība House / Daniel Fromer - Exterior Photography
© Evelyn Müller

Text description provided by the architects. The landscape designer Rodrigo Oliveira was enchanted by a plot of just over five thousand square meters in southern Bahia. With a topography reminiscent of a natural amphitheater, facing the landscape and offering a privileged view of the sunset, Casa ĪBA nestles among natural and designed gardens, always respecting the original topography of the site.

Daniel Fromer
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Ība House / Daniel Fromer" 31 Jul 2025. ArchDaily.

