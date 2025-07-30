Alibaba Xixi Campus / ASPECT Studios

•
Hangzhou, China
-
Landscape Architects: ASPECT Studios
- Area: 260000 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Wang Wenjie
-
Lead Architects: Stephen Buckle
- Category: Landscape Architecture
- Architecture Offices: Nihon Sekkei
- Interior Design: Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co., Ltd
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: RLD
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Shanghai Construction Group Shenzhen Wenke Gardening Industry Co.,Ltd.
- City: Hangzhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. ASPECT Studios is proud to announce the opening of a groundbreaking project that establishes new standards in the integration of the natural and built environments. Alibaba Xixi Campus (Park C) in Hangzhou serves the needs of a community of 30,000 people by providing a network of lush, biophilic spaces.