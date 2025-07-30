Alibaba Xixi Campus / ASPECT Studios

+ 11

Category: Landscape Architecture

Architecture Offices: Nihon Sekkei

Interior Design: Tongji Architectural Design (Group) Co., Ltd

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: RLD

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Shanghai Construction Group Shenzhen Wenke Gardening Industry Co.,Ltd.

City: Hangzhou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. ASPECT Studios is proud to announce the opening of a groundbreaking project that establishes new standards in the integration of the natural and built environments. Alibaba Xixi Campus (Park C) in Hangzhou serves the needs of a community of 30,000 people by providing a network of lush, biophilic spaces.