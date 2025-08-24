Renovation Design for the METAL HANDS Coffee Youyi Store Garden Branch / SA Architects

+ 25

Category: Coffee Shop, Renovation, Interior Design

Design Team:: Shen Jianghai,Zhang Long Xiao,Sun Chundi,Ma Damlu

Clients: Metal Hands Coffee Co.

City: Beijing

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Our reflection on commerce considers what kind of architecture and interior effect can be presented in a small courtyard located near the Guomao CBD in Beijing, enabling competition with the surrounding chain coffee brands and boutique coffee shops. The aim is not only to attract people but also to provide a space where they can linger, stay, and be willing to make repeat purchases. Therefore, we proposed the somewhat avant-garde idea of 'building a greenhouse in Beijing's CBD,' which incorporates a garden into the indoor relaxation area.