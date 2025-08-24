Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. China
  5. Renovation Design for the METAL HANDS Coffee Youyi Store Garden Branch / SA Architects

Renovation Design for the METAL HANDS Coffee Youyi Store Garden Branch / SA Architects

Save

Renovation Design for the METAL HANDS Coffee Youyi Store Garden Branch / SA Architects - Exterior PhotographyRenovation Design for the METAL HANDS Coffee Youyi Store Garden Branch / SA Architects - Image 3 of 30Renovation Design for the METAL HANDS Coffee Youyi Store Garden Branch / SA Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, BeamRenovation Design for the METAL HANDS Coffee Youyi Store Garden Branch / SA Architects - Image 5 of 30Renovation Design for the METAL HANDS Coffee Youyi Store Garden Branch / SA Architects - More Images+ 25

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Coffee Shop, Renovation, Interior Design
Beijing, China
  • Architects: SA Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  220
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:UK Studio
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Renovation Design for the METAL HANDS Coffee Youyi Store Garden Branch / SA Architects - Image 24 of 30
© UK Studio

Text description provided by the architects. Our reflection on commerce considers what kind of architecture and interior effect can be presented in a small courtyard located near the Guomao CBD in Beijing, enabling competition with the surrounding chain coffee brands and boutique coffee shops. The aim is not only to attract people but also to provide a space where they can linger, stay, and be willing to make repeat purchases. Therefore, we proposed the somewhat avant-garde idea of 'building a greenhouse in Beijing's CBD,' which incorporates a garden into the indoor relaxation area.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
SA Architects
Office

Materials

WoodGlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignChina

Materials and Tags

WoodGlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopRefurbishmentRenovationInterior DesignChina
Cite: "Renovation Design for the METAL HANDS Coffee Youyi Store Garden Branch / SA Architects" 24 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032584/renovation-design-for-the-metal-hands-coffee-youyi-store-garden-branch-sa-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© UK Studio

铁手咖啡友谊商店花园店 / 申江海建筑事务所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Drinks CabinetsCheck the latest Drinks CabinetsCheck the latest Drinks Cabinets

Check the latest Drinks Cabinets

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags