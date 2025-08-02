Ulanhada Volcano Hotless Cosmic Grassland New Camp / Ger Atelier

+ 26

Text description provided by the architects. The Ulanhad Volcano Geopark is situated within the Ulanhad Sumu administrative area of Chahar Right Back Banner, Ulanqab City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The park is renowned for its concentration of grassland volcanoes, lava landforms, and dammed lake landscapes, earning it the reputation as a natural "Volcano Museum" and representing a highly distinctive natural landscape. The project is located within the courtyard of a herder's residence on the northern side of the Ulanhad Volcano Geopark. It comprises guest rooms, a restaurant, a café, a reception center, and service facilities, collectively providing visitors with accommodation, dining, leisure, and entertainment services.