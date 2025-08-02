Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Lodging
  4. China
  5. Ulanhada Volcano Hotless Cosmic Grassland New Camp / Ger Atelier

Ulanhada Volcano Hotless Cosmic Grassland New Camp / Ger Atelier

Save

Ulanhada Volcano Hotless Cosmic Grassland New Camp / Ger Atelier - Image 2 of 31Ulanhada Volcano Hotless Cosmic Grassland New Camp / Ger Atelier - Exterior PhotographyUlanhada Volcano Hotless Cosmic Grassland New Camp / Ger Atelier - Image 4 of 31Ulanhada Volcano Hotless Cosmic Grassland New Camp / Ger Atelier - Exterior PhotographyUlanhada Volcano Hotless Cosmic Grassland New Camp / Ger Atelier - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Lodging, Sustainability
Ulanqab, China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Ulanhada Volcano Hotless Cosmic Grassland New Camp / Ger Atelier - Image 2 of 31
© Yujun Dou

Text description provided by the architects. The Ulanhad Volcano Geopark is situated within the Ulanhad Sumu administrative area of Chahar Right Back Banner, Ulanqab City, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region. The park is renowned for its concentration of grassland volcanoes, lava landforms, and dammed lake landscapes, earning it the reputation as a natural "Volcano Museum" and representing a highly distinctive natural landscape. The project is located within the courtyard of a herder's residence on the northern side of the Ulanhad Volcano Geopark. It comprises guest rooms, a restaurant, a café, a reception center, and service facilities, collectively providing visitors with accommodation, dining, leisure, and entertainment services.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ger Atelier
Office

Materials

WoodStone

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingSustainabilityChina

Materials and Tags

WoodStoneProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureLodgingSustainabilityChina
Cite: "Ulanhada Volcano Hotless Cosmic Grassland New Camp / Ger Atelier" 02 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032571/ulanhada-volcano-hotless-cosmic-grassland-new-camp-ger-atelier> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Yujun Dou

乌兰哈达火山無热宇宙草原新宿，杆式蒙古包体系 / 阁尔建筑

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest ChandeliersCheck the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Chandeliers

Check the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table AccessoriesCheck the latest Dining Table Accessories

Check the latest Dining Table Accessories

Top #Tags