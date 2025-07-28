LAPI Fase 2 / SuperLimão

+ 28

Public Space, Commercial Architecture • São Paulo, Brazil Architects: SuperLimão

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 8953 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Maíra Acayaba

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: AMAZONIO MOVEIS , Concresteel , Deca , Docol , Eliane , Lavi Design Studio , Tidelli , mm cité

Category: Public Space, Commercial Architecture

Architecture Team: Thiago Rodrigues, Lula Gouveia, Antonio Carlos Figueira de Mello, Leticia Domingues, Maria Fernanda Elaiuy, Inaiá Brinhole, Brunna Dourado, Diogo Matsui, Heloisa Bataier, Ana Julia Senno, Thais de Matos, Karina Godois, Livia Kanebley, Daniella Rosa, Marcos, Julia Berreta, Ricardo Tortorello, Igor Tsopanoglou, Giovanna Aguiar, Weslley Kapor, Maria Fernanda Bellodi, Ana Carolina César, Fernando Richart, Caco Cruz, Fernando Ferrari e Ana Galante

Masterplan: Spol Architects

Development: Jacarandá Capital

Landscape Design Team: Cardim Paisagismo e FLO Atelier Botânico

Lighting Technology: Mingrone Iluminação

Visual Communication: Estudio Maya

Construction Company: Inova Ts Engenharia

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. After inaugurating its first phase as a landmark in the urban redevelopment of Largo da Batata, LAPI is moving forward with its second phase, establishing itself as a dynamic hub of culture, gastronomy, and commerce in Pinheiros. Designed by Superlimão, with a masterplan by Spol and developed by Jacarandá Capital, the project expands the initial proposal by integrating new commercial areas and enhancing the relationship between the blocks, promoting a continuous flow of people and experiences. In phase 2, the approach follows the concept of open and connected occupation, respecting local identity and reinforcing the neighborhood's vocation for gatherings and outdoor experiences.