LAPI Fase 2 / SuperLimão

-
Architects: SuperLimão
- Area: 8953 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Maíra Acayaba
-
Manufacturers: AMAZONIO MOVEIS, Concresteel, Deca, Docol, Eliane, Lavi Design Studio, Tidelli, mm cité
- Category: Public Space, Commercial Architecture
- Architecture Team: Thiago Rodrigues, Lula Gouveia, Antonio Carlos Figueira de Mello, Leticia Domingues, Maria Fernanda Elaiuy, Inaiá Brinhole, Brunna Dourado, Diogo Matsui, Heloisa Bataier, Ana Julia Senno, Thais de Matos, Karina Godois, Livia Kanebley, Daniella Rosa, Marcos, Julia Berreta, Ricardo Tortorello, Igor Tsopanoglou, Giovanna Aguiar, Weslley Kapor, Maria Fernanda Bellodi, Ana Carolina César, Fernando Richart, Caco Cruz, Fernando Ferrari e Ana Galante
- Masterplan: Spol Architects
- Development: Jacarandá Capital
- Landscape Design Team: Cardim Paisagismo e FLO Atelier Botânico
- Lighting Technology: Mingrone Iluminação
- Visual Communication: Estudio Maya
- Construction Company: Inova Ts Engenharia
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. After inaugurating its first phase as a landmark in the urban redevelopment of Largo da Batata, LAPI is moving forward with its second phase, establishing itself as a dynamic hub of culture, gastronomy, and commerce in Pinheiros. Designed by Superlimão, with a masterplan by Spol and developed by Jacarandá Capital, the project expands the initial proposal by integrating new commercial areas and enhancing the relationship between the blocks, promoting a continuous flow of people and experiences. In phase 2, the approach follows the concept of open and connected occupation, respecting local identity and reinforcing the neighborhood's vocation for gatherings and outdoor experiences.