World
LAPI Fase 2 / SuperLimão

LAPI Fase 2 / SuperLimão - Exterior Photography, Concrete

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Public Space, Commercial Architecture
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: SuperLimão
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  8953
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Maíra Acayaba
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AMAZONIO MOVEIS, Concresteel, Deca, Docol, Eliane, Lavi Design Studio, Tidelli, mm cité
  • Architecture Team: Thiago Rodrigues, Lula Gouveia, Antonio Carlos Figueira de Mello, Leticia Domingues, Maria Fernanda Elaiuy, Inaiá Brinhole, Brunna Dourado, Diogo Matsui, Heloisa Bataier, Ana Julia Senno, Thais de Matos, Karina Godois, Livia Kanebley, Daniella Rosa, Marcos, Julia Berreta, Ricardo Tortorello, Igor Tsopanoglou, Giovanna Aguiar, Weslley Kapor, Maria Fernanda Bellodi, Ana Carolina César, Fernando Richart, Caco Cruz, Fernando Ferrari e Ana Galante
  • Masterplan: Spol Architects
  • Development: Jacarandá Capital
  • Landscape Design Team: Cardim Paisagismo e FLO Atelier Botânico
  • Lighting Technology: Mingrone Iluminação
  • Visual Communication: Estudio Maya
  • Construction Company: Inova Ts Engenharia
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
LAPI Fase 2 / SuperLimão - Exterior Photography, Door
© Maíra Acayaba

Text description provided by the architects. After inaugurating its first phase as a landmark in the urban redevelopment of Largo da Batata, LAPI is moving forward with its second phase, establishing itself as a dynamic hub of culture, gastronomy, and commerce in Pinheiros. Designed by Superlimão, with a masterplan by Spol and developed by Jacarandá Capital, the project expands the initial proposal by integrating new commercial areas and enhancing the relationship between the blocks, promoting a continuous flow of people and experiences. In phase 2, the approach follows the concept of open and connected occupation, respecting local identity and reinforcing the neighborhood's vocation for gatherings and outdoor experiences.

Project gallery

SteelConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceCommercial ArchitectureBrazil

Cite: "LAPI Fase 2 / SuperLimão" [LAPI Fase 2 / SuperLimão] 28 Jul 2025. ArchDaily.

