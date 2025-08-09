Hilltop House / Office Archipel

•
Kaohsiung City, Taiwan
-
Architects: Office Archipel
- Area: 335 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Studio Millspace
-
Lead Architects: Joel Chen, Mei Luo
- Category: Community Center
- Design Team: Charlin Yang
- City: Kaohsiung City
- Country: Taiwan
Text description provided by the architects. The community center is located on a hilltop, with a row of old mango trees along the road in front and a mixed bamboo grove on gently sloping farmland behind. These are common and familiar scenes in rural southern Taiwan.