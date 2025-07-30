Xixi Goldmye Bookstore / Atelier Wen'Arch

+ 43

Category: Store

Design Team: Shen Wen, Wang Weishi, Yi Shihao, Sun Huizhong

Structural Consultant: Zhang Zhun

Clients: Hangzhou Xixi Wetland Operation and Management Co., Ltd.; Goldmye Culture&Media Co.,Ltd.

City: Hangzhou

Country: China

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located at the northern starting point of Fudi, Xixi Wetland. The original building was an office building twenty years ago - a U-shaped symmetrical layout with a combination of functional spaces in an intricate volume. The building is elevated above the wetland, with a closed and negative water courtyard surrounded by three wings. The design required a façade renovation and interior design to transform it into a bookstore.