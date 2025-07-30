Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Xixi Goldmye Bookstore / Atelier Wen'Arch

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Store
Hangzhou, China
  • Category: Store
  • Design Team: Shen Wen, Wang Weishi, Yi Shihao, Sun Huizhong
  • Structural Consultant: Zhang Zhun
  • Clients: Hangzhou Xixi Wetland Operation and Management Co., Ltd.; Goldmye Culture&Media Co.,Ltd.
  • City: Hangzhou
  • Country: China
Xixi Goldmye Bookstore / Atelier Wen'Arch - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Hao Chen

Text description provided by the architects. The project is located at the northern starting point of Fudi, Xixi Wetland. The original building was an office building twenty years ago - a U-shaped symmetrical layout with a combination of functional spaces in an intricate volume. The building is elevated above the wetland, with a closed and negative water courtyard surrounded by three wings. The design required a façade renovation and interior design to transform it into a bookstore.

Atelier Wen'Arch
Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailStoreChina

Top #Tags