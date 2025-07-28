The Future of Urban Development in Mongolia: Insights from the Hunnu City Design Competition

Mongolia, the world's second-largest landlocked country, spans 1.5 million square kilometers. Yet, over 50% of its population—approximately 1.7 million people—reside in Ulaanbaatar, a city that occupies just 0.3% of the nation's total land area. This disproportionate population concentration has led to significant regional development imbalances and mounting urban challenges in the capital.

In response to these issues, Ulaanbaatar has undergone a series of comprehensive urban development initiatives. Since the first master plan was introduced in 1954, six such plans have been created. The latest, the Ulaanbaatar 2040 Master Plan, includes a strategic vision to decentralize urban growth through the development of two new satellite cities—one of which is the Hunnu City project.

Strategically located 52 kilometers from Ulaanbaatar, Hunnu City will be connected to the capital via expressway and situated near Chinggis Khaan International Airport. In 2024, the airport served over 2.1 million passengers and provides direct international flights to major hubs including Beijing, Seoul, Tokyo, Istanbul, and destinations in the United States—positioning Hunnu City for global accessibility.

The city's name pays tribute to the Xiongnu Empire (209 BCE – 93 CE), the first nomadic empire to emerge from the Mongolian steppe. A powerful force in shaping the history of Eurasia, the Xiongnu symbolize Mongolia's enduring cultural and historical legacy. Drawing inspiration from this heritage, Hunnu City envisions itself as a dynamic center for tourism, cultural services, and manufacturing, as well as a strategic transportation and logistics hub in Northeast Asia.

To realize this ambitious vision, an international open design competition has been launched for the development of Hunnu City's urban planning concept. The competition is open to individuals, firms, and organizations worldwide. A total prize fund of 1.4 billion MNT (approximately USD 390,000) will be awarded, with five leading proposals selected for their innovation, sustainability, and visionary planning.

Participants will submit their designs online and present them to a jury and the public during the final review period, taking place from November 10 to 15, 2025.

Key Dates:

Registration Deadline: August 3, 2025

August 3, 2025 Proposal Submission Deadline: November 4, 2025

November 4, 2025 Final Announcement: November 15, 2025

We invite urban development professionals from around the globe to contribute their expertise, creativity, and vision to help shape the future of Hunnu City—a city inspired by history, built for the future.

For registration and further details, please visit the official page of the competition.