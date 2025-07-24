Osaka Expo 2025 Healthcare Pavilion Nest for Reborn / Tohata Architects & Engineers

+ 28

Text description provided by the architects. This pavilion is presented by Osaka Prefecture and Osaka City at the Expo2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. Under the main theme of "REBORN," it aims to embody the host city's vision by creating a next-generation, environmentally symbiotic architecture that contributes to the realization of SDGs and a decarbonized society. Inspired by the history and culture of "Water City Osaka," which has thrived on wood and water, the pavilion reinterprets these elements to create a new architectural landmark that showcases Osaka's charm and growth to the world.