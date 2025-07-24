Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavilion
  4. Japan
  5. Osaka Expo 2025 Healthcare Pavilion Nest for Reborn / Tohata Architects & Engineers

Osaka Expo 2025 Healthcare Pavilion Nest for Reborn / Tohata Architects & Engineers

Save

Osaka Expo 2025 Healthcare Pavilion Nest for Reborn / Tohata Architects & Engineers - Image 2 of 33Osaka Expo 2025 Healthcare Pavilion Nest for Reborn / Tohata Architects & Engineers - Image 3 of 33Osaka Expo 2025 Healthcare Pavilion Nest for Reborn / Tohata Architects & Engineers - Image 4 of 33Osaka Expo 2025 Healthcare Pavilion Nest for Reborn / Tohata Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography, SteelOsaka Expo 2025 Healthcare Pavilion Nest for Reborn / Tohata Architects & Engineers - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Pavilion
Osaka, Japan
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Osaka Expo 2025 Healthcare Pavilion Nest for Reborn / Tohata Architects & Engineers - Exterior Photography
© Tomoyuki Kusunose

Text description provided by the architects. This pavilion is presented by Osaka Prefecture and Osaka City at the Expo2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. Under the main theme of "REBORN," it aims to embody the host city's vision by creating a next-generation, environmentally symbiotic architecture that contributes to the realization of SDGs and a decarbonized society. Inspired by the history and culture of "Water City Osaka," which has thrived on wood and water, the pavilion reinterprets these elements to create a new architectural landmark that showcases Osaka's charm and growth to the world.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Tohata Architects & Engineers
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionJapan

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureMuseums & ExhibitPavilionJapan
Cite: "Osaka Expo 2025 Healthcare Pavilion Nest for Reborn / Tohata Architects & Engineers" 24 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032425/osaka-expo-2025-healthcare-pavilion-nest-for-reborn-tohata-architects-and-engineers> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest ChairsCheck the latest ChairsCheck the latest Chairs

Check the latest Chairs

Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Top #Tags