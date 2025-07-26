Roost Platform / Furman + Keil Architects

-
Architects: Furman + Keil Architects
- Area: 928 ft²
- Year: 2023
Photographs:Leonid Furmansky
Manufacturers: Lutron, Sherwin-Williams, Baldwin, Benjamin Moore, Douglas Fir, Ipe, Lueders Limestone, Modern Fan. Co., Summitt
- Category: Residential Architecture, Other Structures
- Principal Architect: Troy Miller, Philip Keil, Gary Furman
- Project Manager: Maanasa Nathan, Dawson Williams
- Permit Consultants: Lake Austin Boat Dock & Shoreline Permits
- City: Austin
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Nestled across the water from a nature preserve, this 928-square-foot project sits just minutes from downtown Austin. At the bottom of a bluff, fifty feet below the surrounding neighborhood, the project is sheltered by large trees along the secluded waterway that is only navigable by canoes and kayaks. Reaching the site is a journey descending an extensive staircase, passing through a natural stone grotto, down into the wetland habitat.