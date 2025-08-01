Bawley Point 01 House / Watershed Architects

+ 20

Houses • Bawley Point, Australia Architects: Watershed Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 240 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Simon Whitbread

Lead Architects: Mark Korgul, Matt Cernec

Category: Houses

General Constructing: Skwarko Constructions

City: Bawley Point

Country: Australia

Text description provided by the architects. Bawley Point, on the south coast of New South Wales, is familiar terrain for architect Mark Korgul, director of Watershed Architects. A regular visitor while studying architecture at Canberra University, this idyllic township is still a favourite location for surf trips and family holidays. The coastal hamlet is now the site of this holiday home, designed for a family, children, and grandchildren.