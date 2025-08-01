Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Australia
  5. Bawley Point 01 House / Watershed Architects

Bawley Point 01 House / Watershed Architects

Save

Bawley Point 01 House / Watershed Architects - Interior Photography, Stairs, Wood, Beam, BalconyBawley Point 01 House / Watershed Architects - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Door, ChairBawley Point 01 House / Watershed Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Deck, Chair, Balcony, BeamBawley Point 01 House / Watershed Architects - Exterior Photography, BalconyBawley Point 01 House / Watershed Architects - More Images+ 20

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Bawley Point, Australia
  • Architects: Watershed Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  240
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Simon Whitbread
  • Lead Architects: Mark Korgul, Matt Cernec
  • Category: Houses
  • General Constructing: Skwarko Constructions
  • City: Bawley Point
  • Country: Australia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Bawley Point 01 House / Watershed Architects - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Simon Whitbread

Text description provided by the architects. Bawley Point, on the south coast of New South Wales, is familiar terrain for architect Mark Korgul, director of Watershed Architects. A regular visitor while studying architecture at Canberra University, this idyllic township is still a favourite location for surf trips and family holidays. The coastal hamlet is now the site of this holiday home, designed for a family, children, and grandchildren.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Watershed Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesAustralia
Cite: "Bawley Point 01 House / Watershed Architects" 01 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032367/bawley-point-01-watershed-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags