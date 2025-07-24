Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
SG Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Kindergarten
Katori, Japan
SG Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo - Exterior Photography
© Toshinari Soga ( studio BAUHAUS )

Text description provided by the architects. The new SG Kindergarten and Nursery was constructed by the consolidation and privatization of four dilapidated public preschools in Katori City, Chiba Prefecture. The area has been known as a hub of cultural exchange that prospered due to the waterway transportation across the Tone River during the Edo period. The distinct building type, Machiya (traditional townhouse), and townscapes from that specific period have been carefully preserved and designated as a Preservation District for Groups of Historic Buildings.

About this office
HIBINOSEKKEI
Office
Youji no Shiro
Office
Kids Design Labo
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureKindergartenJapan
Cite: "SG Kindergarten and Nursery / HIBINOSEKKEI + Youji no Shiro + Kids Design Labo" 24 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032366/sg-kindergarten-and-nursery-hibinosekkei-plus-youji-no-shiro-plus-kids-design-labo> ISSN 0719-8884

