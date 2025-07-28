SALT Workspace / THISS Studio

-
Architects: THISS Studio
- Area: 55 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Felix Speller
-
Manufacturers: Arper, Artemide, Bleo, Cut Tec, Georgia Bosson, HAY, Ikea, THISS Studio
- Category: Offices, Offices Interiors
- Interior Design: THISS Studio
- Main Contractor: Justin Moore, SALT
- Client: SALT
- Country: United Kingdom
Text description provided by the architects. THISS Studio has completed the interior fit-out of a flexible office and creative space in East London for independent communications studio, SALT. SALT HQ is a highly adaptable work and event space designed with thoughtful reuse principles and natural materials. Moving into a space of their own for the first time, SALT seized the opportunity to curate a light and welcoming workspace that could be easily adapted from a day-to-day office to a hireable venue for talks, events, and photography shoots. Having worked with and championed THISS Studio's work, SALT was inspired by the architects' functional and resourceful design approach to commercial workplace projects, including the transformation of a warehouse office, Common Knowledge.