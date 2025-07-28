Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  SALT Workspace / THISS Studio

SALT Workspace / THISS Studio

Offices, Offices Interiors
United Kingdom
  Architects: THISS Studio
  Area: 55
  Year: 2025
  Photographs
    Photographs: Felix Speller
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Arper, Artemide, Bleo, Cut Tec, Georgia Bosson, HAY, Ikea, THISS Studio
SALT Workspace / THISS Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, Lighting, Chair
Text description provided by the architects. THISS Studio has completed the interior fit-out of a flexible office and creative space in East London for independent communications studio, SALT. SALT HQ is a highly adaptable work and event space designed with thoughtful reuse principles and natural materials. Moving into a space of their own for the first time, SALT seized the opportunity to curate a light and welcoming workspace that could be easily adapted from a day-to-day office to a hireable venue for talks, events, and photography shoots. Having worked with and championed THISS Studio's work, SALT was inspired by the architects' functional and resourceful design approach to commercial workplace projects, including the transformation of a warehouse office, Common Knowledge.

THISS Studio
Top #Tags