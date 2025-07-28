SALT Workspace / THISS Studio

+ 8

Offices, Offices Interiors • United Kingdom Architects: THISS Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 55 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Felix Speller

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Arper Artemide , Bleo , Cut Tec , Georgia Bosson , HAY , Ikea , THISS Studio Manufacturers:

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. THISS Studio has completed the interior fit-out of a flexible office and creative space in East London for independent communications studio, SALT. SALT HQ is a highly adaptable work and event space designed with thoughtful reuse principles and natural materials. Moving into a space of their own for the first time, SALT seized the opportunity to curate a light and welcoming workspace that could be easily adapted from a day-to-day office to a hireable venue for talks, events, and photography shoots. Having worked with and championed THISS Studio's work, SALT was inspired by the architects' functional and resourceful design approach to commercial workplace projects, including the transformation of a warehouse office, Common Knowledge.