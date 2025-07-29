The Living Bridge / Mizzi Studio

+ 17

Text description provided by the architects. The Living Bridge at Green School Bali marks the culmination of The Living Bridge Project, a two-year journey led by architect Jonathan Mizzi, Director of international design practice Mizzi Studio. Developed through Green School's pioneering Jalan Jalan programme, the project united students, educators, and parents in a profound co-creative process, transforming The Bridge into a living symbol of regenerative education, community collaboration, and nature-inspired design.