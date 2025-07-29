The Living Bridge / Mizzi Studio

•
Kecamatan Abiansemal, Indonesia
-
Architects: Mizzi Studio
- Area: 179 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Mizzi Studio, Eden Rice
- Category: Learning, Educational Architecture
- Lead Team: Jonathan Mizzi
- Design Team: Jomarie Mayo
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Bamboo Pure
- Project Management: Green School
- City: Kecamatan Abiansemal
- Country: Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. The Living Bridge at Green School Bali marks the culmination of The Living Bridge Project, a two-year journey led by architect Jonathan Mizzi, Director of international design practice Mizzi Studio. Developed through Green School's pioneering Jalan Jalan programme, the project united students, educators, and parents in a profound co-creative process, transforming The Bridge into a living symbol of regenerative education, community collaboration, and nature-inspired design.