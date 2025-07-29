Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Learning
  4. Indonesia
  5. The Living Bridge / Mizzi Studio

The Living Bridge / Mizzi Studio

Save

The Living Bridge / Mizzi Studio - Image 2 of 22The Living Bridge / Mizzi Studio - Image 3 of 22The Living Bridge / Mizzi Studio - Interior Photography, Dining room, WoodThe Living Bridge / Mizzi Studio - Interior Photography, WoodThe Living Bridge / Mizzi Studio - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Learning, Educational Architecture
Kecamatan Abiansemal, Indonesia
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The Living Bridge / Mizzi Studio - Image 2 of 22
© Mizzi Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The Living Bridge at Green School Bali marks the culmination of The Living Bridge Project, a two-year journey led by architect Jonathan Mizzi, Director of international design practice Mizzi Studio. Developed through Green School's pioneering Jalan Jalan programme, the project united students, educators, and parents in a profound co-creative process, transforming The Bridge into a living symbol of regenerative education, community collaboration, and nature-inspired design.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Mizzi Studio
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningEducational ArchitectureIndonesia

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCultural ArchitectureLearningEducational ArchitectureIndonesia
Cite: "The Living Bridge / Mizzi Studio" 29 Jul 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1032274/the-living-bridge-mizzi-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media StandsCheck the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media Stands

Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Top #Tags