DK.52 House / Studio Avana

•
Bandung, Indonesia
-
Architects: Studio Avana
- Area: 437 m²
-
Photographs:Ernest Theofilus
-
Lead Architects: Rayner Tulus, Martin Pradipta, Ramos Saedi
- Category: Hospitality Architecture
- Design Team: Nadia Rahmalia Putri
- City: Bandung
- Country: Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. The Singgasana Bandung Residence is an architectural marvel that seamlessly blends modern design with elements of nature, creating a harmonious and inviting living space. Nestled within a secluded neighborhood, this three-story house boasts a unique feature—an expansive void running through all floors, allowing for a dynamic interplay of light, space, and communication between family members.