DK.52 House / Studio Avana

Text description provided by the architects. The Singgasana Bandung Residence is an architectural marvel that seamlessly blends modern design with elements of nature, creating a harmonious and inviting living space. Nestled within a secluded neighborhood, this three-story house boasts a unique feature—an expansive void running through all floors, allowing for a dynamic interplay of light, space, and communication between family members.