World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. Indonesia
  5. DK.52 House / Studio Avana

DK.52 House / Studio Avana

DK.52 House / Studio Avana - Interior Photography, Courtyard

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Hospitality Architecture
Bandung, Indonesia
  • Architects: Studio Avana
  Area:  437
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ernest Theofilus
  • Lead Architects: Rayner Tulus, Martin Pradipta, Ramos Saedi
DK.52 House / Studio Avana - Image 7 of 27
© Ernest Theofilus

Text description provided by the architects. The Singgasana Bandung Residence is an architectural marvel that seamlessly blends modern design with elements of nature, creating a harmonious and inviting living space. Nestled within a secluded neighborhood, this three-story house boasts a unique feature—an expansive void running through all floors, allowing for a dynamic interplay of light, space, and communication between family members.

Studio Avana
Hospitality Architecture Indonesia
Cite: "DK.52 House / Studio Avana" 28 Jul 2025. ArchDaily.

