ShenjiaGarden Intangible Heritage Pavilion / Archi-Union Architects + TJAD

Category: Exhibition Center

Design Team: Zhao Yiqing, Jiang Biancheng, Zhang Bei

MEP: Wang Yong, Ding Cheng, Li Jinchao

Structural Engineering: Chen Zejiu, Sang Haigang

Interior Design: Wang Ju

Landscape Design: Gao Hua, Xu Zili

Associate Design Coordinator: Gao Weizhe

Owner: Fengxian District Bureau of Culture & Tourism

City: Shanghai

Country: China

I. Cultural Anchors within an Acupuncture Strategy — "Nanqiao Source" is a pilot renewal scheme for Nanqiao Town (Fengxian District, Shanghai) that proposes an "One River ∙ Nine Beads" acupuncture approach: the Punan Canal stitches together historic and commercial fragments such as the San‑Gu Market, Shenjia Garden and Guyuan Garden, gradually releasing public and cultural energy through nine micro‑interventions. Within this framework the newly built Shenjia Garden Intangible‑Heritage Pavilion serves as a cultural anchor that bridges tradition and contemporaneity, community life and craft practice. The project explores an integrated "culture–structure–construction" path by combining parametric design, robotic brickwork and structural topology optimisation.