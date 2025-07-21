ShenjiaGarden Intangible Heritage Pavilion / Archi-Union Architects + TJAD

-
Architects: Archi-Union Architects, TJAD
- Area: 2862 m²
-
Photographs:Shengliang Su
-
Lead Architect: Philip F. Yuan
-
- Category: Exhibition Center
- Design Team: Zhao Yiqing, Jiang Biancheng, Zhang Bei
- MEP: Wang Yong, Ding Cheng, Li Jinchao
- Structural Engineering: Chen Zejiu, Sang Haigang
- Interior Design: Wang Ju
- Landscape Design: Gao Hua, Xu Zili
- Associate Design Coordinator: Gao Weizhe
- Owner: Fengxian District Bureau of Culture & Tourism
- City: Shanghai
- Country: China
I. Cultural Anchors within an Acupuncture Strategy — "Nanqiao Source" is a pilot renewal scheme for Nanqiao Town (Fengxian District, Shanghai) that proposes an "One River ∙ Nine Beads" acupuncture approach: the Punan Canal stitches together historic and commercial fragments such as the San‑Gu Market, Shenjia Garden and Guyuan Garden, gradually releasing public and cultural energy through nine micro‑interventions. Within this framework the newly built Shenjia Garden Intangible‑Heritage Pavilion serves as a cultural anchor that bridges tradition and contemporaneity, community life and craft practice. The project explores an integrated "culture–structure–construction" path by combining parametric design, robotic brickwork and structural topology optimisation.