The Jungle Residence / ROOM+ Design & Build

Architects: ROOM+ Design & Build
- Area: 1350 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Sonmeo Nguyen Art Studio
Text description provided by the architects. In the dense urban fabric of Vietnam's big cities, small-scale mixed-use developments have emerged as a response to the dominance of typical shophouses. Ideally, this. building type, when coupled with solid business models and thoughtful design solutions, unlocks a site's potential, benefitting not just owners and tenants but the broader community. Yet too often, rushed and poorly designed projects have resulted in unsafe, uncomfortable, and inefficient commercial buildings.