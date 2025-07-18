The Jungle Residence / ROOM+ Design & Build

+ 36

Category: Houses

Design And Build Team: Vinh Phuc Ta, Anh Tuan Pham, Hoang Nam Nguyen, Minh Hieu Huynh, Huynh Nhu Bui, Tan Trung Ta, Van Tam Trinh, Van Kieu Pham, Ngoc Phi Duong

City: Ho Chi Minh City

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. In the dense urban fabric of Vietnam's big cities, small-scale mixed-use developments have emerged as a response to the dominance of typical shophouses. Ideally, this. building type, when coupled with solid business models and thoughtful design solutions, unlocks a site's potential, benefitting not just owners and tenants but the broader community. Yet too often, rushed and poorly designed projects have resulted in unsafe, uncomfortable, and inefficient commercial buildings.