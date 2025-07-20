East Block - Versatile Space / El Sindicato Arquitectura

+ 22

Category: Office Buildings, Store

Technical Team: Pablo Hidalgo

General Construction: Micra, Pensar en madera

City: Quito

Country: Ecuador

Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of Cumbayá lies "Bloque Este," a building that seeks to redefine the relationship between architecture and the natural environment. This project houses two commercial spaces and transforms a long blank wall into a new functional façade.