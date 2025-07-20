East Block - Versatile Space / El Sindicato Arquitectura

•
Quito, Ecuador
Architects: El Sindicato Arquitectura
- Area: 180 m²
Photographs:Andrés Villota, Eduardo Espinosa
Lead Architects: Nicolás Viteri, Xavier Duque, María Reinoso
- Category: Office Buildings, Store
- Technical Team: Pablo Hidalgo
- General Construction: Micra, Pensar en madera
- City: Quito
- Country: Ecuador
Text description provided by the architects. In the heart of Cumbayá lies "Bloque Este," a building that seeks to redefine the relationship between architecture and the natural environment. This project houses two commercial spaces and transforms a long blank wall into a new functional façade.