GAK House / Bernardes Arquitetura

Category: Houses

Coordination: Bruno Milan, Mariana Cohen

Project Team: Gabriel Falcade, Patrícia de Souza, Marina Salles, Marianna Sessa, Eliza Altenfelder, Eduardo Chierighini, Juliana Fonseca, Juliana Prestes, Isa Pellacani, Fernanda Luqueze, Gabriela Sad, Marina Garcia, Gleice Sangregorio

Landscape Design: D’orey Brasil

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Carlos Fortes

General Construction: Lampur

City: Porto Feliz

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Designed as a meeting and resting space for the family, Casa GAK responds to the residents' desire for a residence that integrates with the landscape and remains invisible to those passing by on the street.