Sétimo Ano de Praia Beach Support Facility / Lousinha Arquitectos

Text description provided by the architects. This fully serviced Beach Support Facility is located at Praia da Barra in Ílhavo, respecting the Ovar–Marinha Grande Coastal‑Zone Management Plan. That plan, in force since 2017, required the facility to be moved east of the boardwalk that links the local beaches, with the consequent demolition of the existing structure. Formally, the building is defined by its annular geometry, which shields users from prevailing northerly winds on the south‑facing terrace while reducing visual impact by aligning the ring's internal void with one of the dune's highest points. For centuries, the circular plan has been associated with unity, harmony and even eternity, encouraging spatial continuity.