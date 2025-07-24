Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Pavilion 13 Renovation / FORMA architectural office

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cultural Architecture, Renovation, Cultural Center
Kyiv, Ukraine
© Vitalii Halanzha

Text description provided by the architects. Pavilion 13, a former Soviet-era exposition hall in Kyiv, reopens to the public following its renovation, led by architectural office ФОРМА (FORMA), commissioned by RIBBON International. The ongoing renovation of Pavilion 13, overseen by Iryna Miroshnykova and Oleksii Petrov, partners at ФОРМА, and co-founders of the Ukrainian cultural initiative Pavilion of Culture, together with Sasha Andrusyk, Olga Balashova, Lizaveta German, Victor Glushchenko, Maria Lanko, marks an important moment in the preservation of Ukraine's architectural history. The opening program features a site-responsive intervention by Berlin-based artist Sam Lewitt titled Шубін (SHUBIN), part of a number of ambitious exhibitions and installations to be hosted at Pavilion 13.

FORMA architectural office
Glass Stone

"Pavilion 13 Renovation / FORMA architectural office" 24 Jul 2025. ArchDaily.

