Pavilion 13 Renovation / FORMA architectural office

Category: Cultural Architecture, Renovation, Cultural Center

Office Lead Architects: Iryna Miroshnykova, Oleksii Petrov

Design Team: FORMA architectural office

City: Kyiv

Country: Ukraine

Text description provided by the architects. Pavilion 13, a former Soviet-era exposition hall in Kyiv, reopens to the public following its renovation, led by architectural office ФОРМА (FORMA), commissioned by RIBBON International. The ongoing renovation of Pavilion 13, overseen by Iryna Miroshnykova and Oleksii Petrov, partners at ФОРМА, and co-founders of the Ukrainian cultural initiative Pavilion of Culture, together with Sasha Andrusyk, Olga Balashova, Lizaveta German, Victor Glushchenko, Maria Lanko, marks an important moment in the preservation of Ukraine's architectural history. The opening program features a site-responsive intervention by Berlin-based artist Sam Lewitt titled Шубін (SHUBIN), part of a number of ambitious exhibitions and installations to be hosted at Pavilion 13.